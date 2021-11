343 Industries may be launching Halo Infinite’s campaign next month, but you’re going to be waiting a while if you want to play it with friends. Speaking to Eurogamer, 343 Industries head of creative Joseph Staten confirms that the goal remains to launch campaign co-op in Season 2, even if the team has pushed it back to May 2022. By the same token, Forge may not release until summer either, as the team is hoping to have it out in Season 3.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 4 DAYS AGO