Apartments at former Alrosa Villa nightclub will add 180 affordable housing units to the north side

For Travis Breeding, calling SouthPointe Village Apartments home is a big step he’s been working on toward for quite a while. Breeding is a client at Janus Developmental Services, an organization based in Noblesville that provides individuals with disabilities the opportunity to participate and contribute within the community. The 26-year-old has Asperger’s syndrome. SouthPointe Village Apartments in downtown Fishers are the first affordable apartments in the area that offer supportive housing for residents with intellectual and developmental disabilities, which allows Breeding to live on his own.

HAMILTON COUNTY, IN ・ 13 HOURS AGO