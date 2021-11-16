ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Real Estate

Apartments at former Alrosa Villa nightclub will add 180 affordable housing units to the north side

By Bonnie Meibers
Columbus Business First
Columbus Business First
 7 days ago
Construction is set to start on an apartment complex at...

connectcre.com

Becovic Adds to North Side Portfolio with Rogers Park Courtyard Building

Becovic, a Chicago-based multifamily owner and operator, has added a 1920s-era courtyard building in Rogers Park to its North Side portfolio. The Juneway Gardens, located at 1548-1558 ½ W. Juneway Terr., sold for $7.25 million. The off-market transaction was brokered by Becovic Realty, the brokerage arm of Becovic. “Our roots...
CHICAGO, IL
Santafe New Mexican.com

Former bank to be converted into apartments

The former First National 1870 bank back office building at 2020 Rosina St. is a solid concrete structure, much more wall than window. Perfect for conversion into apartments. So is the thinking of the developers and project architect Architectural Alliance. They plan to add brick siding, more windows, decks and...
SANTA FE, NM
connectcre.com

Boston Rejects Affordable Housing Redevelopment Project, Cites Parking

The Boston Zoning Board of Appeal has ejected a zoning relief application for a proposed development at 4198 Washington Street in Roslindale, MA, citing a lack of parking for residents. Developer Arx Urban had hoped to replace a one-story retail building with a mixed-use building that included 31 housing units,...
Current Publishing

No place like home: SouthPointe Village Apartments provides first opportunity for affordable, integrated supportive housing in Hamilton County

For Travis Breeding, calling SouthPointe Village Apartments home is a big step he’s been working on toward for quite a while. Breeding is a client at Janus Developmental Services, an organization based in Noblesville that provides individuals with disabilities the opportunity to participate and contribute within the community. The 26-year-old has Asperger’s syndrome. SouthPointe Village Apartments in downtown Fishers are the first affordable apartments in the area that offer supportive housing for residents with intellectual and developmental disabilities, which allows Breeding to live on his own.
HAMILTON COUNTY, IN
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Housing
NewsBreak
Real Estate
KRQE News 13

City pushing for affordable housing complex in North Valley

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The city is pushing to build a low-income apartment complex in the North Valley. The mayor’s office said it’s part of a bigger plan to solve Albuquerque’s shortage of affordable housing. The city wants a retail project to go along with that affordable housing project on 4th, south of Candelaria. People who […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
auburn-reporter.com

Demolition coming next for former Max House Apartments in Auburn

Built in 1927, the 94-year-old, two story, brick Max House Apartments at 101 East Main Street in downtown Auburn has been home to a lot of activity in its long life, as tenants and street-level businesses came and went. But gutted by fire during the early morning hours of July...
AUBURN, WA
shelterforce.org

Shifting the Affordable Housing Narrative

As more and more Americans feel the economic crunch caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, housing activists are using the political moment to challenge and shift long-standing narratives surrounding housing. But how do you actually do it?
HOUSE RENT
kingstonthisweek.com

A perspective on affordable housing for Gananoque

Affordable housing is a difficult topic for almost every community in 2021. Gananoque and the surrounding area, as in other regions, suffer from a shortage of places where people can live on the incomes they receive. John Beddows, a former career member of the Canadian forces and now very actively involved in different activities in the town, recently spoke to the Gananoque Rotary Club about the cost of housing in the local area.
REAL ESTATE
KCEN TV NBC 6

Waco plans for affordable housing

The City of Waco is working on a plan for affordable housing after receiving millions in COVID-19 funds from the federal government. Tune in at 10 for full report.
WACO, TX
roselawgroupreporter.com

Tempe increases permanent affordable rental housing units

PHOENIX — Tempe officials are adding 15 apartments and homes to its list of permanently affordable rental housing units for individuals and families in the area. The additional apartments and homes will bring the total numbers of affordable housing units in Tempe to 100, as the city hopes to ensure there is a variety of housing types for those seeking to live there.
TEMPE, AZ
atomic-ranch.com

Monarch Apartment Homes: Affordable Housing in Palm Springs

True to the Mid Century Modern design that pervades the Coachella Valley, Monarch Apartment Homes is so-named for its roofline that mimics the monarch butterfly. The 60-unit affordable housing project broke ground on October 28, 2021 and is expected to be completed in 2023. The project is headed by the Community Housing Opportunities Corporation (CHOC).
REAL ESTATE
ABOUT

The Columbus Business First provides essential local business news and market intelligence for its readers by helping them grow their businesses, grow their careers and simplify their professional lives.

