Energy Industry

Europe faces possible winter blackouts as Nord Stream 2 suspension heats up gas standoff with Russia

By David Meyer
Fortune
Fortune
 7 days ago
Germany’s energy regulator suspended its certification of the highly contentious Nord Stream 2 Russia-to-Germany natural-gas pipeline on Tuesday, a move that will add to already high geopolitical tensions between Russia and the EU. European gas futures leapt 10% on the news.

The move by the Federal Network Agency (Bundesnetzagentur) also came just after the commodity trader Trafigura warned of power cuts in Europe this winter, owing to limited gas flows arriving from Russia.

“We haven’t got enough gas at the moment quite frankly,” Trafigura CEO Jeremy Weir said at a Financial Times conference. “So hence there is a real concern that…if we have a cold winter…we could have rolling blackouts in Europe.”

The Bundesnetzagentur said Tuesday that it could not certify Nord Stream 2’s eponymous, Gazprom-controlled operator as it was established not in Germany, but rather in Switzerland. “Following a thorough examination of the documentation, the Bundesnetzagentur concluded that it would only be possible to certify an operator of the Nord Stream 2 pipeline if that operator was organized in a legal form under German law,” the agency said.

“Our company [is undertaking] this step to ensure compliance with applicable rules and regulations,” Nord Stream 2 AG, the Switzerland-based operating company, said in an emailed statement. “We are not in the position to comment on details of the procedure, its possible duration, and impacts on the timing of the start of the pipeline operations.”

The move came just after British Prime Minister Boris Johnson warned the EU that it would have to choose between green-lighting the pipeline and “sticking up for Ukraine”—the country that stands to lose billions in transit fees if Russia starts sending gas to Europe via Nord Stream 2, rather than via Ukrainian pipelines.

Konstantin Kosachev, chair of the foreign affairs committee of the Russian parliament’s upper house, said delaying the certification was not in Europe’s interest, particularly with cold weather on the way. According to the TASS news agency, he warned that European consumers would bear the costs.

TASS also reported a prediction from Fitch natural resources and commodities chief Dmitry Marinchenko that Nord Stream 2 will now be “most probably launched by the end of the heating season in the best case.”

Ukraine and Belarus

The situation between Europe and Russia is extraordinarily fraught right now, with tensions focused on two countries that lie in between: Ukraine and Belarus.

In revenge for EU sanctions over his violent repression and election theft, Belarusian strongman Alexander Lukashenko has engineered a standoff at his country’s borders with EU member states Poland, Lithuania, and Latvia⁠. He welcomed thousands of Middle Eastern and African migrants to his country and then shepherded them to those borders, in what the EU is calling a “hybrid attack” on the bloc. Thousands remain trapped on the border, in freezing conditions.

Last week, Lukashenko threatened to block Russia-to-Europe gas flows that cross Belarus, if the EU stepped up its sanctions campaign. Horrified by the humanitarian crisis at the border, the EU and the U.S. are now planning to do exactly that. However, Lukashenko would likely need Russian permission to carry out his threat of turning off the Belarusian spigots, as Russia’s Gazprom operates them.

Meanwhile, with the world’s eyes focused on the Belarusian drama, Russia has moved 100,000 troops near its border with Ukraine, to Belarus’s south. Russia illegally annexed the Crimean Peninsula from Ukraine in 2014, and is backing militant separatists in a war that has been running in Ukraine’s eastern Donbas region since then. Western intelligence officials think there is a “high probability” that Russia will invade this winter.

As Trafigura’s Weir noted this week, Europe is already experiencing an energy crisis. This is partly due to what many see as a Russian campaign to limit supplies—with the motivation being to apply pressure over the long-awaited Nord Stream 2 certification.

Nord Stream 2 will double the capacity of an existing undersea route from Russia to Germany’s Baltic coast. Under the leadership of outgoing Chancellor Angela Merkel, Germany has pushed ahead with the project despite howls of protest from other EU countries that have been concerned about European overdependence on Russian gas, and about the possibility of Nord Stream 2 allowing Moscow to starve Ukraine of transit fees.

IN THIS ARTICLE
AFP

Americans urged not to travel to Germany, Denmark over Covid

The State Department urged Americans Monday not to travel to Germany and Denmark due to surging Covid-19 cases in Europe. The department issued Level 4 travel advisories -- the highest level -- for both countries, "indicating a very high level of COVID-19 in the country."
TRAVEL
MarketRealist

What Does Russia Want From Ukraine? Tensions Continue to Rise

Tensions are once again escalating between Russia and Ukraine. Amid the discussion, Russian President Vladimir Putin has been tight-lipped on his exact intentions. The aggressive Russian military movement on Ukraine prompted many governments to believe that a Russian attack is on the horizon. After years of conflict, what does Russia actually want from Ukraine?
POLITICS
milwaukeesun.com

U.S. Sanctions Russia-Linked Transadria Over Nord Stream 2 Project

WASHINGTON -- The United States has announced further sanctions related to the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline, citing Russia-linked Transadria Ltd. and its Marlin vessel. A November 22 statement by Secretary of State Antony Blinken said the action "is in line with the United States' continuing opposition to the Nord Stream 2 pipeline and the U.S. government's continued compliance with the Protecting Europe's Energy Security Act of 2019 (PEESA)."
U.S. POLITICS
CBS News

European thinktank adds U.S. to list of "backsliding" democracies for 1st time

Stockholm — The United States has joined an annual list of "backsliding" democracies for the first time, the International IDEA think-tank said on Monday, pointing to a "visible deterioration" that it said began in 2019. Globally, more than one in four people live in a backsliding democracy, a proportion that rises to more than two in three with the addition of authoritarian or "hybrid" regimes, according to the Stockholm-based International Institute for Democracy and Electoral Assistance.
POLITICS
Birmingham Star

The EU should be more worried about America than Russia or China

The EU is weighing up the first draft of its new ?Strategic Compass? ? a document that, once eventually agreed, will guide the bloc's security policy for up to a decade, defining what Brussels sees as threat and how it will react. The head of the organisation's foreign relations, Josep...
FOREIGN POLICY
AFP

US, Russian military chiefs speak on the phone

Top generals from Russia and the United States spoke over the phone on Tuesday, Russia's Defence Ministry said, amid Western fears that Moscow might be plotting to invade neighbouring Ukraine. The ministry said in a statement that Chief of Russian General Staff Valery Gerasimov and Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Mark Milley discussed "current questions of international security", without providing further details. A statement from the Pentagon confirmed the call and said they discussed "security-related issues of concern". "The phone call is a continuation of communication between both leaders to ensure risk reduction and operational de-confliction," the Pentagon said.
MILITARY
The Independent

Covid news – live: German minister says citizens will be ‘vaccinated, recovered or dead’ by end of winter

Amid skyrocketing Covid cases, Germany’s health minister said that not enough people had come forward for their vaccinations, and issued a grim warning.“It’s probable by the end of winter that pretty much everyone in Germany will have been vaccinated, recovered or died,” health minister Jens Spahn said, adding that anyone who had not received a vaccine would “likely” be infected in the coming months.He urged the millions of Germans who have not yet come forward for a jab to do so.Meanwhile, Austria entered a 10-day lockdown as protests against restrictions have broken out across Europe amid surging infection rates across the continent.Despite protests against the measures, people are being told to work from home and non-essential shops are now closed in what is the central European nation's fourth lockdown.Over 600 babies born premature and needing critical care to mothers hospitalised by Covid-19Can I travel to Austria? Latest restrictions and advice as lockdown imposedCovid lockdowns across Europe threaten travel plans for tens of thousands
PUBLIC HEALTH
Fortune

Fortune

