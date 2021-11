The Men’s Golf Association at Meadowlakes held a ceremony for two of their finest on Wednesday, Nov. 10 at Hidden Falls Bistro and Bar. The event was a celebration of residents John Hughes and Arthur Strickland for their military service during World War II and their 99th birthdays, both in November. Hughes served in the US Army as an artilleryman and achieved the rank of staff sergeant…

MEADOWLAKES, TX ・ 11 DAYS AGO