ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Palantir Stock: What’s Next as The Meme Crowd Follows Wall Street’s Lead?

By Guest Contributor
MemeStockMaven
MemeStockMaven
 7 days ago

Shares in analytics software company Palantir (PLTR) - Get Palantir Technologies Report have been resilient, even though Wall Street analysts were beginning to question the sustainability of its high rate of growth. Retail investors, in particular those associated with Reddit’s r/WallStreetBets trading community, remained bullish on the stock.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1nZMzN_0cy865SV00
Figure 1: PLTR listed on NYSE stock exchange. Shutterstock.com

However, after the company’s recent earnings release, this may be starting to change. Discussions about PLTR on r/WSB have fallen considerably. Without the meme crowd to bolster it, could another big drop be in the cards? Let’s dive in and find out what’s next for this former meme favorite.

(Read more from Wall Street Memes: TLRY or SNDL: Which Cannabis Stock Is A Better Pick?)

PLTR Stock, Earnings, and The Market’s Response

On November 9, Palantir reported its results for the quarter ending September 30. For the period, it topped revenue estimates, generating $392 million in sales, versus analyst consensus of $385 million.

The company also delivered earnings per share (EPS) of 4 cents, in line with expectations. Its latest updates to its revenue outlook were also positive. Guidance for Q4 2021 is now $418 million, versus $402 million projected by the sell-side community. For the full year 2021, it expects to post $1.53 billion – in other words, year-over-year revenue growth of 40%.

Nevertheless, instead of popping on the news, shares dropped, resulting in a 9.4% dip on November 9 alone, and a 7.1% decline the following day. While PLTR traded for just under $27 per share ahead of earnings, it is now worth around $22.83 per share.

So, is the drop the result of investors “selling the news?” To some extent, perhaps. But besides the latest earnings report, there’s been another development that has weighed on shares: an analyst downgrade that dropped shortly after earnings.

Why The Latest Analyst Downgrade May Signal a Bumpy Road Ahead

On November 10, RBC Capital’s Rishi Jaluria released his newest rating on PLTR stock. His take was a brutal one. After downgrading shares and lowering the price target, Jaluria is now worried about two things.

The first is a slowdown in growth in the company’s key governmental services business. The increase in revenue from U.S. Federal contracts have fallen by half quarter-over-quarter. Second, Jaluria believes that the company’s commercial growth, which has accelerated, is largely driven by the company’s SPAC (special purpose acquisition company) investments.

According to the RBC analyst, without these deals, where the SPAC acquisition target signs on as a Palantir client, the company would have posted much lower commercial sales growth. All in all, the analyst is doubtful that the company can sustain a 30%+ rate of growth going forward.

This of course isn’t the first time someone from the sell-side has called out the company and its growth projections. But it appears that Main Street is open to following Wall Street’s bearish lead at last. The road ahead for PLTR stock may become bumpier.

Get more expert analysis on PLTR

It’s never too early (or late) to start growing your investment portfolio. Join the Real Money community for just $7.50/month and unlock expert advice from our team of 30+ investing pros.

(Disclaimers: this is not investment advice. The author may be long one or more stocks mentioned in this report. Also, the article may contain affiliate links. These partnerships do not influence editorial content. Thanks for supporting Wall Street Memes)

Comments / 0

Related
Street.Com

Wall Street Jumps as Punch-Drunk Stocks Tumble

I know everyone is talking about how ugly it was for technology on Monday. Stop for a minute, however, and realize it was not that ugly for the mega-cap tech names. Sure, beloved Nvidia (NVDA) was down ten bucks and Amazon (AMZN) lost 100 points, but come on, did it really change their charts? I mean Apple (AAPL) stayed green on the day. Microsoft (MSFT) was down a mere three bucks. And Telsa (TSLA) ? It was solidly green.
STOCKS
CNBC

What to watch today: Wall Street looks steady after tech stocks took a hit

U.S. stock futures were relatively flat Tuesday, with technology stocks under some pressure premarket as bond yields pushed higher. The tech-heavy Nasdaq took the brunt of Monday's selling as the 10-year Treasury yield rose to about 1.63% following President Joe Biden's re-nomination of Jerome Powell as Federal Reserve chairman. (CNBC)
STOCKS
Seeking Alpha

Palantir Stock Forecast For 2022: What To Consider

A case study in how to bore retail investors into selling out early, Palantir is getting cheaper with each new quarter that passes. DISCLAIMER: This note is intended for US recipients only and in particular is not directed at, nor intended to be relied upon by any UK recipients. Any information or analysis in this note is not an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities. Nothing in this note is intended to be investment advice and nor should it be relied upon to make investment decisions. Cestrian Capital Research, Inc., its employees, agents or affiliates, including the author of this note, or related persons, may have a position in any stocks, security or financial instrument referenced in this note. Any opinions, analyses, or probabilities expressed in this note are those of the author as of the note's date of publication and are subject to change without notice. Companies referenced in this note or their employees or affiliates may be customers of Cestrian Capital Research, Inc. Cestrian Capital Research, Inc. values both its independence and transparency and does not believe that this presents a material potential conflict of interest or impacts the content of its research or publications.
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wall Street#R Wsb#Sndl
Benzinga

Xpeng Stock Flies North Following Revenue Beat: What's Next?

XPeng, Inc (NYSE: XPEV) soared about 14% higher on Tuesday morning after printing a third-quarter revenue beat and issuing a strong earnings forecast for the fourth quarter. The stock has climbed about 50% since hitting a low of $33.52 on Oct. 4, guided by strong bullish sentiment across much of the electric vehicle sector.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Tesla Inc. stock underperforms Tuesday when compared to competitors

Shares of Tesla Inc. (TSLA) slid 4.14% to $1,109.03 Tuesday, on what proved to be an all-around mixed trading session for the stock market, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) rising 0.55% to 35,813.80 and the NASDAQ Composite Index (COMP) falling 0.50% to 15,775.14. The stock's fall snapped a five-day winning streak. Tesla Inc. closed $134.46 below its 52-week high ($1,243.49), which the company achieved on November 4th.
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Reddit
NewsBreak
Meme
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
MarketWatch

Berkshire Hathaway Inc. Cl B stock rises Monday, outperforms market

Shares of Berkshire Hathaway Inc. Cl B (BRK) rose 1.78% to $284.97 Monday, on what proved to be an all-around mixed trading session for the stock market, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) rising 0.05% to 35,619.25 and the S&P 500 Index (SPX) falling 0.32% to 4,682.94. The stock's rise snapped a five-day losing streak. Berkshire Hathaway Inc. Cl B closed $10.68 below its 52-week high ($295.65), which the company reached on November 8th.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Moderna Inc. stock outperforms market on strong trading day

Shares of Moderna Inc. (MRNA) rose 7.17% to $282.69 Monday, on what proved to be an all-around mixed trading session for the stock market, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) rising 0.05% to 35,619.25 and the NASDAQ Composite Index (COMP) falling 1.26% to 15,854.76. This was the stock's fourth consecutive day of gains. Moderna Inc. closed $214.80 short of its 52-week high ($497.49), which the company reached on August 10th.
STOCKS
Herald & Review

Does Being Popular on Twitter Help a Company’s Stock? Wall Street Is Betting It Does

Wall Street is obsessed with what you’re saying about companies on Twitter. On Thursday, the S&P 500 Dow Jones Indices announced that it is launching the S&P 500 Twitter Sentiment Index Series in an attempt to gauge the public opinion of certain companies via online chatter. The two indices will use a scoring model to measure the sentiment of Tweets that have “$cashtags,” the hashtags added to Tweets to reference certain stocks (like $AMZN for Amazon or $TSLA for Tesla).
STOCKS
MemeStockMaven

BABA Stock: Despite Earnings Miss, Experts See 54% Upside

Alibaba (BABA) - Get Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. Sponsored ADR Report disappointed on earnings day. On November 18, the Chinese e-commerce behemoth reported a revenue and EPS miss. The stock has been hurting badly throughout 2021 and is nearly 40% lower year-to-date. However, Wall Street still sees BABA as a...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Boeing Stock Sees A Fake Breakout: What's Next?

The company had previously announced it's dealing with a defect on its 787 Dreamliner. The defect involves titanium parts that are weaker than they should be. Boeing was down 4.84% at $216.25 at press time. The stock attempted to break above pattern resistance, but has since fallen back into what...
INDUSTRY
MemeStockMaven

Progenity Stock Soars: Should Investors Still Jump In?

Among the most popular in November, Progenity stock (PROG) continues to rally at full steam. The biotechnology company that develops molecular testing products in the US went public last year at $14 per share and saw its price plummet to below $1, earning PROG the infamous label of “penny stock”. But since September, shares have been on a tear and are now priced at nearly $5.
STOCKS
CNN

Shares of Sweetgreen soar following Wall Street debut

New York (CNN Business) — Wall Street is hungry for fancy salads. Sweetgreen's stock nearly doubled in price mid-day Thursday, hours after the upscale salad chain made its Wall Street debut. The company set its price at $28 per share Wednesday, ahead of its initial public offering Thursday. The stock...
FOOD & DRINKS
Street.Com

Macy’s Stock: Here’s What’s Next After Earnings Surge

Investors in Macy’s (M) - Get Macy's Inc Report are celebrating on Thursday. The shares are hitting multiyear highs after the Cincinnati retailing icon delivered better-than-expected earnings. The retailer has been struggling for years as consumers' shift to e-commerce has made life tough for department-store operators. That’s as Macy’s and...
CINCINNATI, OH
Washington Times

Stocks slip on Wall Street as investors review earnings

Stocks fell broadly in morning trading on Wall Street Thursday as investors reviewed the latest earnings reports from retailers and an update on the employment market. The S&P 500 fell 0.1% as of 10:16 a.m. Eastern. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose fell 228 points, or 0.6%, to 35,703 and the Nasdaq fell 0.3%.
STOCKS
FOXBusiness

Why Wall Street is not yet on board with pot stocks

©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. All market data delayed 20 minutes. New Privacy Policy - New Terms of Use (What's New) - FAQ.
STOCKS
MemeStockMaven

MemeStockMaven

New York, NY
2
Followers
74
Post
68
Views
ABOUT

The latest news on your favorite meme stocks

 https://www.thestreet.com/memestocks

Comments / 0

Community Policy