Delays on MARC train Tuesday morning

7 trains were running with delays in both directions Monday morning after a man was fatally struck by a train at Grand Central Station. Initially, 7 train service was suspended at 6:15 a.m. between Hunters Point Av and 34 St-Hudson Yards stations as emergency teams responded to the incident, according to the MTA.
WICKER PARK — While approaching the Damen stop, passengers aboard a Loop-bound Blue Line train Sunday reported that the train suddenly stopped and lifted up in the air while waiting for signal clearance. Onlookers would later confirm that it had stood up on two humanesque legs. “I didn’t think the...
