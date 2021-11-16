Eagles Week 10 report card: Grading every position vs. Broncos
The Eagles are improving on a weekly basis and as the team prepares for a huge Week 10 matchup at home against the Saints.
On Sunday, Jalen Hurts and the Eagles’ offense dominated the Broncos and used a timely Darius Slay fumble return for a touchdown to pull away from Denver for a 30-13 road win.
Here’s the Week 10 grade for both sides of the ball.
QB -- A
Hurts was dynamic in the first half and even if he doesn’t get it done like a prototypical pocket passer, he can lead Philadelphia to the promise land with the right weapons.
RB -- A
Boston Scott and Jordan Howard both had 80+ rushing yards on less than 15 carries and the physical running game has become a staple of Philadelphia’s offense.
WR -- C+
Smith’s 2 touchdown catches and 66-yards were the highlights, while Watkins and Reagor combined for 45 yards on 5 catches.
TE - C
Goedert was knocked out of the game with two catches, while Jack Stoll logged 2 catches for 6-yards.
OL -- B-
Philadelphia rushed for 200+ yards and Jalen Hurts was sacked just one time.
DL -- C-
Teddy Bridgewater is a solid quarterback, but the defensive line’s inability to register more than one sack or 3 quarterback hits is concerning.
LB -- B
The Eagles still can’t cover the tight end position, but T.J. Edwards and Davion Taylor both played well and Denver’s dynamic duo at running back was held to 44-yards apiece.
DB -- B+
Slay returned a touchdown 83-yards, while the secondary held Denver’s Courtland Sutton, Jerry Jeudy, and Tim Patrick to 11 receptions total for 91 yards.
