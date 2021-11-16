ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Football

LOOK: Twitter reacts to the Bo Nix injury news

By Stacey Blackwood
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0FJGOJ_0cy84rNC00
Mickey Welsh/The Montgomery Advertiser

We are now less than two weeks away from the Iron Bowl between Alabama and Auburn. This year’s contest should be a great matchup when the Tide travels to the Plains.

Unfortunately, the contest has lost some star power with the season-ending injury to Bo Nix.

Many folks took to Twitter to express their thoughts on the tough news out of Auburn.

Bo himself took to Twitter to offer an update on his current situation.

TJ Finley, a transfer from LSU will be taking over the starting quarterback role in place of Nix. Finley is not an unfamiliar foe for the Tide. He got the start for LSU when Alabama faced the Tigers in 2020. Finley went 14-28 for 144 yards and one touchdown against the Tide.

Stay tuned to Roll Tide Wire for all the latest on the Crimson Tide!

Comments / 0

Related
On3.com

Bo Nix critical of Auburn fans following embarrassing Mississippi State loss

Auburn lost to Mississippi State in heartbreaking fashion, and quarterback Bo Nix did not hold back in his assessment of the environment in Jordan-Hare Stadium. “I’m not quite sure what happened there,” Nix said after the game, per Jordan Hill. “Felt like the entire stadium, the life, just mellowed out. The life of the stadium just relaxed there for a minute, and it was hard to get momentum back.”
MISSISSIPPI STATE
AL.com

What Bryan Harsin said about Bo Nix’s injury, Auburn’s quarterback situation

The final stretch of Auburn’s first season under Bryan Harsin took a difficult turn following the team’s loss to Mississippi State. Not only was the 43-34 setback against the Bulldogs the biggest collapse in program history, with the Tigers letting go of a 25-point first-half lead, but Auburn also lost its starting quarterback and starting kicker in the process. Auburn coach Bryan Harsin confirmed Monday that Bo Nix (ankle) and Anders Carlson (ACL) are out for the remainder of the season after sustaining injuries in the second half of Saturday’s game. Nix underwent successful surgery Monday, while Carlson will undergo surgery this week.
AUBURN, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Alabama State
tdalabamamag.com

Alabama will have a new challenge versus Auburn with Bo Nix out

The annual Iron Bowl is next week, but this game will have a different vibe. Alabama football will face a different quarterback for the first time in three years. Bo Nix, a junior, suffered a broken ankle in Auburn’s meeting with Mississippi State. He will have surgery and miss the...
ALABAMA STATE
Opelika-Auburn News

Report: Auburn quarterback Bo Nix to undergo surgery after ankle injury

Auburn quarterback Bo Nix will undergo surgery Monday after suffering an ankle injury on Saturday, according to AuburnSports.com. Nix was hurt during the Tigers’ 43-34 loss to Mississippi State on Saturday and will be surely be out for the remainder of the season. The report comes after Nix made his 34th consecutive start on Saturday, tied for the second-longest streak in program history.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
On3.com

WATCH: Auburn quarterback Bo Nix takes shot at SEC officials, Alabama

Auburn quarterback Bo Nix just took a serious shot at SEC officiating. Following Saturday’s SEC matchup between Alabama and Arkansas, Nix insinuated that officials were favoring Alabama in the game. Nix said that there were some questionable calls during the game that went in Alabama’s favor, raising questions about bias in officiating.
ALABAMA STATE
WAAY-TV

Auburn QB Bo Nix to have season-ending ankle surgery

AUBURN, Ala. (AP) — Auburn quarterback Bo Nix will miss the final two games of the regular season with an ankle injury. Nix was injured in a 43-34 loss to Mississippi State Saturday that represented the program’s biggest collapse after leading 28-3. A team spokesman confirmed Sunday night that the Tigers quarterback is scheduled to have surgery on Monday.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bo Nix
National football post

No. 17 Auburn wants more from Bo Nix vs. Mississippi State

For the second time in three weeks, Auburn tries to get back into the win column when it welcomes a Mississippi team into venerable Jordan-Hare Stadium. Coming off a loss at No. 11 Texas A&M last week, No. 17 Auburn will host Mississippi State in the 95th meeting between the Southeastern Conference opponents.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
FanSided

Alabama Football: Looking like no Bo Nix in Iron Bowl

As every Alabama football fan knows, looking past the next opponent is an offense bordering on heresy. On top of that Arkansas is worthy of all the attention and focus the game against the Razorbacks will receive. While Alabama Football players may not look ahead, Crimson Tide fans can jump...
ALABAMA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#The Bo Nix#Bonix10#Lsu#Tigers#Roll Tide Wire
saturdaydownsouth.com

Bo Nix releases statement after reports of injury requiring surgery

Bo Nix’s 2021 season appears to be coming to an end due to an apparent ankle injury suffered during Saturday’s loss against Mississippi State. On Sunday, multiple reports stated that the injury was serious enough to require surgery on Monday. That means that TJ Finley will be the Tigers’ starting quarterback moving forward, starting Nov. 20 against South Carolina and then on Nov. 27 against Alabama in the Iron Bowl.
FOOTBALL
On3.com

Box Nix teammates show support following season-ending injury news

Auburn quarterback Bo Nix suffered a broken ankle in Saturday’s loss to Mississippi State, according to a report from Cam Gaskins. Since the news broke, Auburn teammates have reached out over social media to show support for their starting quarterback. Nix’s broken ankle will likely end its season, though Gaskins’...
FOOTBALL
AL.com

What does Bo Nix’s injury mean for freshman quarterback Dematrius Davis?

Bo Nix’s season-ending ankle injury has left the keys to Auburn’s offense in the hands of former LSU transfer T.J. Finley. Bryan Harsin made that much clear Monday, when he definitively named Finley as the Tigers’ starting quarterback for the final two games of the regular season. But what could Nix’s injury mean for true freshman Dematrius Davis these next couple of weeks?
AUBURN, AL
247Sports

Auburn's Bo Nix delivers positive message on social media following ankle injury

Due to a serious ankle injury, Bo Nix’s 2021 season is over. However, the Auburn quarterback is already focused on getting healthy and coming back stronger next season. Nix suffered a broken ankle in Auburn’s loss to Mississippi State, and he will have to undergo surgery in order to repair it. Despite that news, Nix is keeping his head up and posted a message on social media in which he turns his attention to his comeback next year.
FOOTBALL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Louisiana State University
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
247Sports

Podcast: Impact of Bo Nix's injury on Auburn's final few games

Welcome back to another edition of the Auburn Undercover Podcast. Nathan King and Jason Caldwell react to Bo Nix's ankle injury, where Auburn goes at QB, what Nix's efforts say about his character and toughness and what the injury to Anders Carlson means, too. RUN TIME: 15 minutes. Listen to...
COLLEGE SPORTS
247Sports

Bo Nix's surgery successful; Harsin commends his tenacity

AUBURN, Alabama — Bryan Harsin credited Bo Nix for the toughness and determination he displayed, though it was obviously a situation he wishes the junior quarterback didn’t have to go through. The head coach confirmed in his weekly press conference Monday that Nix injured his ankle in the second half...
NFL
On3.com

Bo Nix tweets message following season-ending injury reveal

The Auburn Tigers were dealt some devastating news on Sunday. Starting quarterback Bo Nix is going to be out for the season after breaking his ankle against Mississippi State. He will miss the final two games of the season against South Carolina and Alabama, plus whichever bowl game Auburn ends up in.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

45K+
Followers
94K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy