LOOK: Twitter reacts to the Bo Nix injury news

Mickey Welsh/The Montgomery Advertiser

We are now less than two weeks away from the Iron Bowl between Alabama and Auburn. This year’s contest should be a great matchup when the Tide travels to the Plains.

Unfortunately, the contest has lost some star power with the season-ending injury to Bo Nix.

Many folks took to Twitter to express their thoughts on the tough news out of Auburn.

Bo himself took to Twitter to offer an update on his current situation.

TJ Finley, a transfer from LSU will be taking over the starting quarterback role in place of Nix. Finley is not an unfamiliar foe for the Tide. He got the start for LSU when Alabama faced the Tigers in 2020. Finley went 14-28 for 144 yards and one touchdown against the Tide.

