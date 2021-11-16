ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota Weather: Mild, Windy Tuesday Before Cooldown Comes

By WCCO-TV Staff
 7 days ago

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Expect mild temperatures Tuesday, but the cold returns after that.

The main story over the next couple of days, though, will be the wind. In the Twin Cities, wind gusts will be highest in the afternoon, breaching 30 mph. Southeastern Minnesota will be under a wind advisory from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Wednesday will start out gusty, and again the wind will be most severe in the afternoon, potentially blowing at 35-40 mph.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3nR2CB_0cy83fmF00

(credit: CBS)

The high in the Twin Cities Tuesday is 47. Temperatures cool down on Wednesday and Thursday before another brief warmup to end the week.

The forecast looks dry for the next several days.

