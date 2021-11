Chelsea goalkeeper Edouard Mendy has no regrets over his time with Olympique Marseille. Mendy admits he had to leave OM for senior football. He told So Foot: "I had the opportunity to stay in Marseille, but there was no point in doing so to be third goalkeeper behind Steve Mandanda and Yohann Pelé. I had just started again, Ligue 2 clubs contacted me, so the challenge was to find an ambitious club, which could offer me playing time.

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 10 DAYS AGO