The latest update from NAAEI spotlights property management openings. In October’s edition of NAAEI’s Apartment Jobs Snapshot, over 13,300 apartment jobs were available, accounting for 36.3 percent of the broader real estate sector. Raleigh, N.C.; Virginia Beach, Va.; Seattle; Columbus, Ohio; and Denver had the highest share of apartment job openings. This month’s edition highlights property managers/community managers, with market salaries in the 90th percentile reaching $55,924. The demand for experienced property managers was highest in Durham, N.C.; Charleston, S.C.; Portland, Ore.; Kansas City, MO; and Seattle. In addition to requiring typical property management skills, employers are seeking talent with budgeting, Yardi Software, customer service and staff management.

REAL ESTATE ・ 1 DAY AGO