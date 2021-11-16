ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Port Saint Lucie, FL

City of Port St. Lucie offering rental assistance to seniors being priced out of their homes

By WPTV - Staff
wflx.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe City of Port St. Lucie is hoping to help seniors being priced out of their homes. The program is for those 62 or older who reside or work within the city. Those who qualify could receive $259,000 in rental assistance. In order to qualify, seniors...

www.wflx.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
MIX 94.9

Check Out St. Cloud’s Most Expensive Rental

St. Cloud is a pretty affordable place to live when you compare it to the rest of the country. But, that doesn't mean everything is cheap. Just look at this rental property!. St. Cloud's most expensive rental property is a whopping $2,450 per month. For that price tag, you'll get a total of 7 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, and 2,000 square feet of space.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
treasurecoast.com

Port St. Lucie lights up a brighter, merrier holiday season

PORT SAINT LUCIE – Beginning Wednesday, Nov. 24, more than 200,000 LEDs will illuminate Port St. Lucie from dusk to dawn until Jan. 2, but the holiday cheer doesn’t end there. The City also has planned family-friendly activities throughout the season, including dazzling lights and displays, a destination photo-op contest,...
PORT SAINT LUCIE, FL
NBC Miami

City of Miami to Distribute Next Round of Emergency Rental Assistance Money

City officials from Miami announced Monday they have started taking applications for the second round of funding from the Emergency Rental Assistance Program. The city issued $12.7 million in assistance to nearly 1,300 families during the first round who have suffered financial hardships during the COVID-19 pandemic since the program started in late March.
MIAMI, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Business
Local
Florida Real Estate
Port Saint Lucie, FL
Government
Port Saint Lucie, FL
Business
City
Port St. Lucie, FL
Port Saint Lucie, FL
Real Estate
City
Port Saint Lucie, FL
Local
Florida Government
impressiveinteriordesign.com

How To Choose The Best HVAC Service Company In Port St Lucie

An air conditioning system is your most important household item if you live in Port St. Lucie. On June 29, 1931, Florida had one of its scorching days, with temperatures hovering above 112* F. You might suffer from dehydration or heat stroke if you don’t have a reliable air conditioner.
PORT SAINT LUCIE, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Household Income#The Rentals
Knowhere Treasure Coast

Port St. Lucie transforms Rotary Park with federal grant funding

The improvements were funded with a Community Development Block Grant. Photo provided. Port St. Lucie residents can now enjoy Rotary Park’s new, state-of-the-art playground that provides an ideal location for children of all ages to enjoy hours of creative playtime. The construction of these new elements was made possible by a Community Development Block Grant of $286,000.
PORT SAINT LUCIE, FL
foxillinois.com

County rental assistance rolling out to landlords and tenants

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — The Sangamon County Community Resources Department is working to distribute additional funding for landlords who missed out on rent payments during the pandemic. In October, the Sangamon County Board approved an additional $200,000 to help landlords with back rent. Right now, the county says they’re looking...
SANGAMON COUNTY, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Health Services
NewsBreak
Real Estate
fox7austin.com

City of Austin's RENT program allocates all remaining rental assistance

AUSTIN, Texas - The City of Austin and the Housing Authority of the City of Austin (HACA) say that the city's 2021 RENT Assistance Program has successfully deployed all available funding. The city says the program has given $35 million of local and federal rental relief funding to over 8,298...
AUSTIN, TX
Knowhere Treasure Coast

Contract secured for 25-acre project in Port St. Lucie commerce center

The 25.25-acre parcel is the latest to be earmarked for development in the city’s Tradition Center for Commerce just east of I-95. Photo provided. A deal has been struck to develop 25.25 more acres in Port St. Lucie’s commerce center for 414,000-square-feet of industrial use or up to 276,000 square feet of buildings for research and development, office, or retail.
PORT SAINT LUCIE, FL
Austin Monitor

Audit praises city’s Covid assistance efforts, with rental payment results mixed

An audit found mixed results in the execution of some of the city’s programs created with federal money to provide assistance with the many impacts of the Covid-19 pandemic. A report last week from the Office of the City Auditor found that four programs administered by the Economic Development Department performed well according to city expectations, but that rental assistance programs had many barriers for applicants to receive funding needed to remain secure in their housing situation.
AUSTIN, TX
wosu.org

Columbus City Council To Provide Rental Assistance For Afghan Refugees

The Columbus City Council is set to vote Monday on an ordinance aimed at helping Afghan evacuees with housing costs. If approved, the Afghan Neighbors Rental Assistance Fund will set aside $50,000 to cover rent for some 450 Afghans resettling in Columbus, in case of default. The Columbus Apartment Association...
COLUMBUS, IN
Effingham Radio

Another Opportunity For Rental Assistance Available

The Illinois Housing Development Authority (IHDA) is once again offering rental assistance for those whose incomes have been negatively impacted due to COVID and are at least 30 days behind in rent. The program is called the 2021 Illinois Rental Payment Program (ILRPP). If you are a renter in Illinois and are behind on rent due to COVID-19, you may be eligible for up to $25,000 and 18 months of emergency rental payments. This application process for the Illinois Rental Payment Program will open on Monday, December 6, 2021. The application period will end at 11:59 p.m. on Sunday, January 9, 2022. Both renters and landlords can apply for assistance. For more information about the ILRPP, go to https://www.ihda.org/about-ihda/illinois-rental-payment-program/.
HOUSE RENT
pasadenanow.com

City Becomes Local Partner in Rental Assistance Program

As of Monday, the city became an approved local partner for the state’s Housing Is Key rental assistance program. The program offers assistance to pay up to 18 months of rental assistance and unpaid utilities. The website includes portals in several languages that allow tenants to apply for relief if...
PASADENA, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy