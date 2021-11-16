N. Fla. hopes to end skid vs No. 2 UCLA

WATCH: ATTSN, ESPN+ (OUTSIDE PIT, FLA) | LISTEN: 105.9 The X, Penguins Radio Network. The Penguins return home for a brief one-game stop as they take on the Florida Panthers at PPG Paints Arena. The Penguins have points in 16 of their last 19 meetings versus the Panthers (12-3-4 record) dating back to December 20, 2014. Here at home, Pittsburgh is 8-1-0 in its last nine games versus Florida. Going back further, the Penguins have won 16 of their last 18 games against the Panthers at PPG Paints Arena (16-2-0) dating back to Mar. 10, 2009. Following tonight's game, the Penguins will play five of their next six, and 11 of their next 14, games on the road.

NHL ・ 12 DAYS AGO