Four Shot Inside Harlem Deli: Police

Four people were shot inside a corner deli in Harlem Monday night, police said. The shooting occurred at the shop on the corner of West 141st Street and Lenox Avenue. Investigators at the scene afterward were searching for shell casings as other officers...
A tragic situation occurred in Mexico state on Friday concerning a former child star. According to Mexico News Daily, Octavio Ocaña, a 22-year-old actor, died during a police chase after authorities claimed that he accidentally shot himself. Now, the actor's father is claiming that municipal police are actually responsible for Ocaña's death. Ocaña is most well known for playing Benito in the television series Vecinos (Neighbors).
A graphic scene unfolded in East Baltimore last week when a man shot his 33-year-old barber and moments later, he was shot by an off-duty cop who happened to be in the barber’s chair getting a haircut, CBS reports. The officer, who has not been named, is being hailed as...
Dallas, TX – Police arrested and charged four teenagers believed to be responsible for the fatal shooting of a man Tuesday night outside Costco in Dallas. According to the police, the teenager accused of the fatal shooting are a juvenile, a 17-year-old girl, a 17-year-old boy and a 19-year-old man.
The fatal shooting of rapper Young Dolph has gripped the hip hop community, but a local news outlet may have come up with a significant update as authorities investigate. Memphis station WHBQ, obtained photos of two possible suspects wanted in the fatal shooting of the 36-year-old father and husband. The station confirmed the validity of the images with three independent law enforcement sources Thursday, Nov. 18.
MEMPHIS, Tenn. – Three men have been charged after police say they shot one person during Young Dolph’s vigil on Thursday. It happened next door to Makeda’s Cookies, where Memphis rapper Young Dolph was gunned down Wednesday. Fans of Young Dolph had set up a memorial for him in front of the store. After two shootings […]
CHATHAM — Following a “brazen operation of multiple robberies,” two men were ordered held without bail Thursday after allegedly shooting two armored truck guards, one fatally, then killing their two accomplices in “a murderous spree” across the South Side earlier this week. Deandre Jennings, 20, and Antwon Montgomery, 19, have...
A "suspected serial killer" has been taken into custody with the semi-automatic pistol he allegedly used in multiple slayings within weeks in the St. Louis area and in Kansas City, Kansas, according to the FBI. In September there were six shootings from the same handgun (according to the shell casings)...
An 18-year-old man was shot dead inside a Staten Island deli on Sunday night, police said. The victim, identified as Keondre Adams, was shot in the chest inside What U Need Deli & Grill in New Brighton at about 5 p.m., according to the NYPD. The teen was taken to...
Authorities identified the woman whose body was found decomposed alongside her boyfriend in a Bronx apartment over the weekend — as investigators probe the case as a murder-suicide, according to police sources. Ashley Ducille, 29, and a 40-year-old man believed to be her boyfriend were found dead in the apartment...
A homicide investigation is underway after a 30-year-old man was fatally shot after answering a knock at the door of his motorhome in Winnetka, authorities said Saturday. The shooting victim, identified by authorities as James Keith Brooks, was shot at about 11:15 p.m. Friday while answering a knock at the door of his motorhome, parked near the intersection of Gault Street and Winnetka Avenue, the Los Angeles Police Department said.
AMBRIDGE, Pa. (KDKA) – Three women are accused of firing shots into a home in Beaver County.
Officers were called to 59 Economy Village for a report of shots fired and a possible home invasion around 2 a.m. Sunday, Ambridge police said.
Hailey Owen and Precious McCracken, both 29, were arrested along with 23-year-old Zaynah Dye.
(Photo Credit: KDKA)
According to the criminal complaint, the women tried to recover a stolen gun that they believed was inside the home. A teenager and his parents were inside the residence.
When the trio tried to force their way through the front door, the man inside said...
BALTIMORE COUNTY, Md. (WBFF) — (UPDATE): Police have identified the woman shot and killed in Windsor Mill on Friday as 24-year-old Adia Smith. At approximately 3 :00PM, officers responded to the 1600 block of Belmont Ave. for a reported shooting. When officers arrived at the scene, they located a woman...
Baltimore City Police are investigating after a 40-year-old man was shot and killed in southeast Baltimore. At app6:57 p.m., officers were walking foot in the 3400 block of E. Baltimore Street when they heard gunshots coming from the 3600 block of Leverton Street. The officers responded and located a 40...
Malikah Shabazz, the daughter of civil rights activist Malcolm X, was found dead inside her Brooklyn home Monday evening, according to two senior police officials. The 56-year-old Shabazz was found unconscious and unresponsive inside her home on East 28th Street in Midwood just before 4:30 p.m., the police officials told NBC New York. She was later pronounced dead.
CHICAGO (CBS) — Bail was denied Thursday for two men accused of killing an armored truck guard during a robbery attempt, and later robbing a cell phone store, before eventually turning their guns on two suspected accomplices during a “murderous spree” on the South Side. Antwon Montgomery, 19, and Deandre...
As they got out of a sport utility vehicle on the morning of Nov. 3, 17-year-old Abel Lopez of Dallas mumbled a few words that 25-year-old Oseas Lozano believed were disrespectful, witnesses told police. Lozano and Lopez began arguing, which turned into a physical fight near a Mesquite home with...
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville Police were called to the area of Kentucky and Stanley Ave. after several callers reported shots fired. It happened around 8:30 p.m. Thursday. Dispatchers say one of the calls was for a break in that happened in the same area. They believe the shots fired...
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — An 18-year-old Washington, D.C. man was charged in the shooting of an 18-year-old student at Morgan State University last month.
Marcellus Walls was arrested Wednesday in Baltimore City. He is charged with first- and second-degree attempted murder, first- and second-degree assault, reckless endangerment and other related charges. It is unclear if Walls is a student at the university.
Investigators believe Walls shot the student in the chest after homecoming celebrations on campus on October 23. The student suffered non-life-threatening injuries.
“I want to thank the Baltimore Police Department and Morgan State University for their determined efforts,” Mayor Brandon Scott said. “This arrest sends a clear message that gun violence will not be tolerated in Baltimore, and those responsible for performing these cowardly acts will be held accountable.”
There is no word on a motive in the shooting. Walls is being held without bail at Central Booking.
Comments / 0