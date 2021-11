Connell Alford had a memorable season for Chelsea’s boys cross country team and readers continued to recognize his efforts this week. The standout runner helped lead the Bulldogs to the Division 2 regional championship last week as he placed second overall with a time of 16:56.90 and followed that up with a fourth-place finish at the D2 state finals to earn All-State honors.

CHELSEA, MI ・ 14 DAYS AGO