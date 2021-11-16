Fallert Honored

Iowa Central swept through ICCAC Div. II volleyball action on its way to a fourth consecutive regular season crown in 2021. The league took note of the effort by the Tritons, as they also swept the postseason awards. Alesha Johnson took home player of the year honors for a second...
Warren senior setter Halee Mineweaser has received American Volleyball Coaches Association (AVCA) All-Region honors. Mineweaser was named to the AVCA All-Region Team for Region 2, which includes players from Washington, D.C., Delaware, Maryland, New Jersey, Pennsylvania and Virginia. She’s among seven Pennsylvania players on the All-Region Team. Mineweaser helped lead...
Sauk Prairie’s boys soccer team played a brutal schedule. The Eagles navigated it well, though, and finished in fourth place in the powerful Badger West Conference. So when all-conference honors were announced recently, it wasn’t a surprise that Sauk Prairie was well-represented. Full text available to subscribers only. If you...
Three Walnut Ridge senior high volleyball players have been honored following the 2021 season. Holly Berry and Chloe Davis were each named to the 3A-Northeast All-Conference team. Berry also received All-State recognition, and Kinley Davis was named to the All-State Tournament team. The Lady Bobcats were 11-17 overall and finished...
The Gunnison High School (GHS) softball team got some good news on Wednesday, Oct. 27, as the 2021 3A Western Slope League Softball All-Conference team was announced. Tahlayan Fee and Melita Ferchau earned first team all-conference, while Brooke Rickert earned honorable mention. Pictured Melita Ferchau, Tahlayan Fee and Brooke Rickert smile for a photo after finding out they made the all-conference, honorable mention team. Additionally, Fee played in the Colorado Coaches of Girls Sports games on Sunday and was also selected to play in the Colorado High School Coaches Association all-state game in June.
Wednesday night the UNI women’s basketball team was able to get revenge for last year’s loss, taking a 76-63 win on the road against the North Dakota State Bison. Wednesday night for the UNI men a back-and-forth battle with 16th ranked Arkansas ended in the Razorbacks’ favor, 93-80. Arkansas improved to 3-0, and UNI is now 1-3. This was UNI’s first contest of the season against a ranked opponent.
The 2021 Baldwin-Woodville football cheerleaders: In the front row (left to right): Ava Ptacek, Missy Riebe, Adalade Vance. In the middle row: Kaitlyn Lee, Olivia Valient, Kendall Forehand, Lilly O’Brien. In the back row: Sarah Fisher, Ava Veen, Zoey Laesch, Madi Krueger, Grace Sell.
Wednesday night in Buzz Levick Arena the Wartburg wrestling team dominated Nebraska Wesleyan 52-0. Wartburg recorded 6 falls and 1 tech fall in the win. The victory was coach Eric Keller’s 200th match victory as the Knights’ head coach. Wednesday night in women’s basketball, a career-high night for Wartburg’s Jaedon...
(Cedar Falls) -- Northern Iowa’s Kira Fallert has been named the Missouri Valley Conference Freshman of the Week. Fallert averaged 3.70 kills per set and hit .312 with 1.80 digs per set last week, including a 25-kill performance against Evansville. View the complete release from UNI athletics linked here.
The American Volleyball Coaches Associations announced the 40th annual AVCA-All-America teams for NCAA Division III volleyball and three Wartburg Knights made the teams. Libero Katie Foster from Charles City earned First-Team AVCA All-America honors. Middle blocker Kylie Bildstein lands on the Second Team AVCA All-America. Claire Marsh,a setter from Waverly was named to the Honorable Mention squad.
Thursday night in men’s basketball Iowa outscored Alabama State 108-82. Hawkeye Jordon Bohanan has now hit a Big 10 record 375 3-pointers in his career. Listen Saturday to Iowa Hawkeye Football on Y99.3. Saturday the Hawks take on Illinois, who will play without their head coach Bret Bielema due to his having COVID-19. Pregame at 11:00, kickoff at 1:00.
DALLAS – The Intercollegiate Women's Lacrosse Coaches Association (IWLCA) announced its 2020-21 award winners at the Hilton Anatole in Dallas, Texas during the 2021 IWLCA Convention presented by StringKing. Duke women's lacrosse head coach Kerstin Kimel was recognized for reaching the 300-win milestone 2021 IWLCA Hall of Fame and Honors Banquet Dinner on Thursday.
The exploits of NC State superstar athlete Eddie Berlinski really defy credulity. The 1938 State graduate with a degree in education was perhaps the most highly recruited athlete in the first 50 years of State College’s existence, a rare find from Bloomfield, New Jersey, brought south by former Notre Dame head coach Heartley “Hunk” Anderson in 1934 to play for the Wolfpack.
UNI football will be making its 22nd appearance in the FCS Championships when they face #5 Eastern Washington on the road. The game is set for 3:00 p.m. on Saturday November 27. This will be the third time UNI has face EWU in the postseason. The meetings in 1985, 1992...
UNI men’s basketball’s Trae Berhow was named the Missouri Valley Conference Player of the Week. Berhow is the first Panther on the men’s team to earn the weekly honor in the 2021-22 season. He led UNI in scoring with 23 points against 16th ranked Arkansas.
Listen Tuesday night to the season premiere of basketball on the KWAY Sports Network. Tuesday evening on KWAY Country AM 1470 FM 96.3 listen as the Denver Cyclone girls host the Waverly-Shell Rock Go-Hawks. Pregame at 7:15, tip-off at 7:30 inside the Cyclone Center.
Comments / 0