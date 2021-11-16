Fallert Honored

The Gunnison High School (GHS) softball team got some good news on Wednesday, Oct. 27, as the 2021 3A Western Slope League Softball All-Conference team was announced. Tahlayan Fee and Melita Ferchau earned first team all-conference, while Brooke Rickert earned honorable mention. Pictured Melita Ferchau, Tahlayan Fee and Brooke Rickert smile for a photo after finding out they made the all-conference, honorable mention team. Additionally, Fee played in the Colorado Coaches of Girls Sports games on Sunday and was also selected to play in the Colorado High School Coaches Association all-state game in June.

