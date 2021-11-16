ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: More clouds, but no rain as highs stay in the 80s

By Amber Sullins
ABC 15 News
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePHOENIX — Cooler air has arrived and high temperatures in Phoenix will stay in the low 80s for the rest of the week. More clouds will pass through on Wednesday, but our forecast will stay dry. Another storm system...

www.abc15.com

abc27.com

Winter Outlook 2021-22: First Snowfall Not Far Away

After a dead quiet 2020, last winter finally brought us some snow! Most of the snow fell in Mid-December and February, with no snow in March for the first time since 2012. Last year, we were in a weak to moderate La Nina winter, which is when water temperatures in the central pacific are cooler than normal. The same pattern will persist this winter…so does that mean a similar winter to last year? In some ways, yes! A big part of our winter outlook is looking at previous years with similar conditions in the fall. We call that analog forecasting. These are the years we ended up with when accounting for trends with La Nina, water temperatures over the northern and eastern pacific, and polar vortex strength. In most of these years, snowfall was actually pretty close to normal, along with overall precipitation. None of these years featured a historic snowstorm, and temperatures in most years averaged slightly above normal, a good sign for those not exactly wanting a blockbuster winter.
HARRISBURG, PA
Arizona State
Phoenix, AZ
NBCMontana

Freezing rain and snow to impact Tuesday travel

WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY for the Flathead and Mission Valleys from until 11AM Tuesday. Total snow accumulations of up to one inch. Patchy freezing rain possible. WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY for the West Glacier Region from 10 AM Tuesday through 10 AM Wednesday. Total snow accumulation of up to 3 inches will be possible for West Glacier, 4 to 6 inches at Marias Pass.
CBS Minnesota

Minnesota Weather: Big Warmup Tuesday, But Thanksgiving Will Be A Cold One

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — It’ll be a roller coaster of a week weather-wise, with a cool start followed by a warmup before temperatures drop again on Thanksgiving. Overnight lows will be around average early Tuesday, but temperatures will jump to the upper 40s as the day rolls on — and the Twin Cities may even hit 50 degrees. Unfortunately, the wind will make it feel a bit cooler. (credit: CBS) Wednesday will start off mild and reach the lower 40s, but wind shifts coming from the northwest will usher in cold air. Thanksgiving Day will also be cold and breezy, with highs in the upper 20s and lows in the teens. Fortunately, there are no storms in sight, and roads will be in great condition for holiday travel. Things will warm up slightly Friday, and temperatures will stay mild through the weekend.   More On WCCO.com: Thousands Of Drivers Refusing To Pull Over For Police; ‘U’ Research Suggests Reasons For Uptick Kitchen Window Closing In Minneapolis After 35 Years In Business ‘People Lined Up Out The Doors And They’re Sick’: COVID Patient Bottleneck Has Many Minnesotans Desperate COVID In Minnesota: Nat’l Guard Arrives As Hospitals Are Overrun With COVID Cases
MINNESOTA STATE
KRQE News 13

Clouds thickening Tuesday afternoon, rain developing later

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Thanksgiving is just two days away and we’re naturally beginning to see impacts from a storm! Some areas haven’t seen rain in 6-7 weeks, but this may end later tonight into Wednesday. Right now, the bullseye for precipitation looks to be over northwest New Mexico. Farmington, Gallup, and Durango will see some of the highest rain totals out of this storm. So if you’re traveling north for the holiday, the weather may just affect your commute. Snow showers are in the forecast above 7,000 ft overnight. Minor accumulations of 1-4″ can be expected by Wednesday morning for the southern Rockies/northern Sangre de Cristo.
#Monsoon
CBS Chicago

Chicago Weather: Windy Wednesday

CHICAGO (CBS) — The low for Tuesday night is 35 with fair skies. Southwest winds Wednesday will be strongest from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. with gusts to 40 mph at that time. This could create issues with high profile vehicles and possibly cause airport runway adjustments. The southwest flow will carry temperatures into the 50s. (Credit: CBS 2) A cold front will bring rain with it Wednesday night. The best time frame for rain would be midnight to daybreak Thanksgiving morning, and the best area to receive rain would be along I-55 and places south. (Credit: CBS 2) (Credit: CBS 2) We begin the holiday with 40 degrees. Then as the front passes, chilly northwest winds take over and temperatures fall through the 30s for the rest of the day. Northwest winds may gust to 25 mph. (Credit: CBS 2) (Credit: CBS 2)
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Chicago Weather: Another Cold Morning, Milder Day Ahead

CHICAGO (CBS)– Off to a cold start with morning temperatures in the teens and 20s. Sunny skies and not as cold by afternoon. @cbschicago pic.twitter.com/PngjG8XhyT — Laura Bannon (@LBannonWX) November 23, 2021 Sunshine dominates Tuesday with a few passing clouds. High temperatures reach the lower 40s. A milder day is ahead Wednesday with temperatures in the 50s. Showers are then possible overnight into Thanksgiving Day.
CHICAGO, IL

