Maryland State Police Arrest Baltimore Man On Child Pornography Charges

MSP

Troopers arrested a Baltimore man after a multi-state investigation developed evidence supporting child pornography and related charges.

The suspect is identified as Roy Free, 46, of Baltimore, Maryland. Free is charged with four counts of possession of child pornography, four counts of distribution of child pornography and charges related to the theft of a motor vehicle. He is being held without bond at the Baltimore City Detention Center.

In July 2021, the Maryland State Police Computer Crimes Unit received an investigative referral from the FBI Arkansas Field Office based upon an investigation leading to the arrest of an Arkansas man. The subsequent investigation by Maryland State Police investigators revealed multiple child pornography files in Free’s social media accounts.

At about 10 p.m. on Wednesday, Maryland State Police, with assistance from Baltimore Police and Homeland Security Investigations, served a search warrant at the identified residence of the suspect. During the search of the residence, investigators discovered a 2018 Nissan Altima, which had been reported stolen.