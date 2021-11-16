ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Tories urged to investigate Stanley Johnson over inappropriate touching claims

By The Newsroom
newschain
newschain
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32Ua6b_0cy80opP00

Labour has urged the Tories to launch an investigation after a senior Conservative MP and a journalist accused Stanley Johnson, the Prime Minister’s father, of inappropriately touching them.

Former minister Caroline Nokes first accused the elder Mr Johnson of forcefully smacking her on the backside at the Conservative Party conference in 2003, ahead of him running to be a Tory MP.

Her allegation prompted political journalist Ailbhe Rea to say she was “groped” by the former member of the European Parliament at the party conference in 2019.

Mr Johnson has declined to comment other than to say he has “no recollection of Caroline Nokes at all” while the Conservative Party is yet to say whether an investigation will be launched.

Ms Nokes, chair of the Commons Women and Equalities Committee, suggested the Prime Minister’s father inappropriately touched her during the 2003 conference in Blackpool.

At the time, she was preparing for the campaign to represent the Hampshire constituency of Romsey during the 2005 election, during which Mr Johnson stood in Teignbridge, in Devon.

“I can remember a really prominent man smacking me on the backside about as hard as he could and going, ‘Oh, Romsey, you’ve got a lovely seat’,” Ms Nokes told Sky News.

“Stanley Johnson did that to me ahead of the ‘05 election, so it was Blackpool … 2003/4.

“I didn’t do anything and I feel ashamed by that … now I probably would.”

Shadow home secretary Nick Thomas-Symonds urged the Conservative Party to launch an investigation.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Zzvjd_0cy80opP00
Caroline Nokes (Victoria Jones/PA) (PA Archive)

“The Conservative Party clearly needs to investigate a serious allegation like that, that happened at their party conference,” he told Times Radio.

“Caroline Nokes is a very senior member of parliament. She’s the chair of the Women and Equalities committee.

“But whether it is a very senior member of parliament, whether it is anybody who attended that party conference, whoever the victim is, it is for us to listen to the victim, to treat their allegation extremely seriously and sensitively.”

Home Office minister Damian Hinds did not commit to an investigation during an appearance on the same radio station.

“If there is an investigation to be had, if that is the appropriate course of action, then of course that will happen,” he said.

The comments from Ms Nokes, who has represented Romsey and Southampton North since 2010, prompted a separate allegation from Ms Rea, which the journalist for the New Statesman magazine said happened at the Manchester party conference in 2019, when Boris Johnson was Tory leader.

Ms Rea wrote on Twitter: “Stanley Johnson also groped me at a party at Conservative conference in 2019.

“I am grateful to Caroline Nokes for calling out something that none of us should have to put up with, not least from the Prime Minister’s father.”

Stanley Johnson lost the campaign to become an MP in 2005 but had served as a Conservative MEP between 1979 and 1984.

Mr Johnson, now 81, declined to comment to the PA news agency about both of the allegations.

But, regarding the initial accusation, he told Sky News: “I have no recollection of Caroline Nokes at all. But there you go … and no reply.”

On Tuesday morning, Ms Nokes tweeted: “Just wanted to thank the sisterhood for the solidarity and support today. You know who you are and you’re amazing.”

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

BA149 passenger: The Government is lying, I remember what I saw

A businessman who spent four-and-a-half months held hostage after his British Airways flight landed in Kuwait as it was being invaded by Iraq in 1990 has rejected the Government’s apology over the incident, saying: It’s a lie and a cover-up. Barry Manners was a 24-year-old businessman about to embark on...
ECONOMY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Damian Hinds
Person
Stanley Johnson
Person
Caroline Nokes
Person
Boris Johnson
The Independent

Geoffrey Cox: Calls for investigation over claim Tory MP worked second job from Commons office

Tory MP Geoffrey Cox could face an investigation by the Commons standards chief over claims he used his parliamentary office to carry out private work for the government of the British Virgin Islands.The former attorney general has been accused of an “egregious, brazen breach of the rules” after footage emerged purporting to show him taking part in a corruption hearing in the Caribbean country remotely from his Westminster office.The Torridge and West Devon MP refused to deny using his parliamentary office for private business when approached by The Times over the matter. The Independent has contacted Sir Geoffrey for...
POLITICS
The Independent

Boris Johnson news: Met may probe Tory ‘cash for honours’ claims, as fury grows over MP second job row

Scotland Yard is formally considering calls to investigate accusations of links between donations to the Conservative Party and the granting of peerages.It follows a letter sent to the Metropolitan Police, by SNP MP Peter Wishart, saying 22 of the Tories’ biggest financial contributors had been made members of the House of Lords in 11 years – and demanded this be looked into. While a decision on whether to launch a full-scale probe has not yet been made, nor the allegations formally assessed, a spokesperson for the force could confirm: “At this time, we are considering the contents of the...
POLITICS
The Independent

Tories reject watchdog’s call for Boris Johnson to lose power to decide on sleaze investigations

The Conservatives have again rejected a watchdog’s call for Boris Johnson to be stripped of the power to decide whether ministers are investigated for sleaze, despite rising public anger.The independent committee on standards in public life made the recommendation – followed by a startling warning that Britain risk slipping into becoming “a corrupt country”.It followed Mr Johnson’s refusal to allow investigations of Robert Jenrick and Matt Hancock, a controversy then fuelled by the botched attempt to fix anti-sleaze rules to clear Owen Paterson.But, despite the backlash and the Tories’ slump in the polls, the party chair Oliver Dowden indicated...
POLITICS
Telegraph

Letters of no confidence in Boris Johnson have been submitted, claim Tory MPs

Downing Street on Tuesday dismissed concerns that Boris Johnson had lost his "grip" as Tory MPs – including one whip – claimed letters of no confidence had already been submitted. Mr Johnson's spokesman said he was "very much focused on delivering for the public" after a series of public missteps.
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tories#Uk#Labour#Tory#The European Parliament#The Conservative Party#Teignbridge#Sky News#Times Radio
Indy100

Victoria Derbyshire praised for holding Tory MP to account over Boris Johnson’s ‘railway promises’

BBC journalist Victoria Derbyshire has been praised for holding a Tory MP to account after it was announced that HS2 plans have been scaled back. The presenter was praised for her line of questioning after she started the interview by asking MP for Penistone and Stocksbridge Miriam Cates: “Why are you betraying the North?” putting her on the back foot.
TRAFFIC
The Independent

Boris Johnson: Labour urges police watchdog to reconsider criminal investigation

Labour has urged a police watchdog to “look again” at its decision to rule out a criminal investigation into Boris Johnson following fresh claims by Jennifer Arcuri about their relationship while he was Mayor of London.The US entrepreneur has alleged that Mr Johnson overruled the advice of his staff in 2013 to attend an event promoting her tech venture Innotech and make her “happy”.A diary entry from February 2013 claims he told her: “I just want you to know they came to me and I crushed them. They said: ‘You can’t do this Innotech in April.’ I said: ‘Yes, I can,...
POLITICS
The Independent

Boris Johnson news – live: Hancock book would be ‘disgusting’, says Labour as it gains poll lead over Tories

Labour has gained a lead of six points over PM Boris Johnson’s Tories over the ongoing sleaze accusations levelled against his party.Forty per cent of people would vote for Labour in an election compared to just 34 per cent for the Tories, according to a Savanta ComRes survey conducted on Thursday on behalf of the Daily Mail.Last week, the Conservatives had a clear lead.Wednesday’s Redfield & Wilton poll put Labour two points ahead and Thursday’s YouGov poll had both parties on equal footing with 35 per cent each.Two thirds of voters now believe the Conservatives are “very sleazy”, according to...
POLITICS
The Independent

Labour open up six-point polling lead over Tories as sleaze row hits Boris Johnson

Labour has opened up a six-point lead over the Conservatives as a row over sleaze continues to damage the government, a poll has suggested.Forty per cent of people would vote for Labour in an election today compared to just 34 per cent for the Tories, according to the latest Savanta ComRes data.The survey, which was conducted on Thursday, signals a pronounced shift from last week, when pollsters gave the Conservatives a clear lead over their political rivals.This is the third time in as many days that different pollsters have indicated the government had lost its lead over Labour.The Savanta...
ELECTIONS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Country
U.K.
newschain

Police search woodland behind house where woman’s body found

Police have searched woodland behind a house where a woman’s body was found in a suspected murder in South Wales, the PA news agency understands. The woman was discovered at a property in Llantwit Fardre, Pontypridd at around 2.45pm on Sunday. South Wales Police officers and crime scene investigators remained...
PUBLIC SAFETY
newschain

Dear Fiona: My teenage step-children are hard work – what can I do?

“When I married my husband, I always thought taking on two step-children would be tough – and I’m sad to say I’ve been proven right. They’re both teenagers and come to visit us every weekend, and each time it’s the same. We go to enormous lengths to make them welcome – cinemas, meals and trips etc – but all they seem to want to do is sit in front of the television or play computer games.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Telegraph

Leave drowning migrants to die – or face prosecution, sailors warned

The Royal Yacht Association (RYA) has warned its members against rescuing migrants at sea amid fears they could be prosecuted and jailed for people smuggling. The RYA has advised sailors to “stand off and report” migrants rather than rescue them in face of draft laws that would prosecute them if they saved asylum seekers from drowning and brought them ashore.
IMMIGRATION
hngn.com

Prince Harry, Prince William Rift Exposed: Royals Brace To Back Duke of Cambridge After BBC Releases Bombshell Documentary

Prince William has teamed up with Queen Elizabeth and Prince Charles to complain to the BBC over a documentary about the royals' relationship with the media. Royal aides are supposed to be watching BBC2's 'The Princes and the Press,' which covers how Prince William and his brother Prince Harry have been covered throughout their lives.
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Boris Johnson sees majority slashed by Tory rebellion over controversial cap on social care costs

Boris Johnson saw his House of Commons majority slashed in a key vote on social care, as 19 Tory MPs joined Labour to vote against a controversial scheme branded “Robin Hood in reverse” and dozens of others stayed away.Although the prime minister’s proposals cleared the House of Commons by a margin of 272-246, the majority of 26 was well below Mr Johnson’s 80-seat majority, with notable absentees including former PM Theresa May and ex-health secretary Jeremy Hunt. The measure now faces further opposition as it moves to the House of Lords, where former pensions minister Baroness Altmann is among...
HEALTH
The Independent

David Amess funeral: Pope hails ‘devoted’ MP as politicians attend Westminster funeral

The Pope praised Sir David Amess’s “devoted years of service” in a message read out at a Westminster Cathedral service for the Conservative MP who was stabbed to death in a terror attack in October. The message from Pope Francis praised the politician for his “deep concern for the poor and disadvantaged” and called on mourners to “reject the ways of violence” and “combat evil with good” following the devout Catholic’s death.Politicians including Boris Johnson, Sir Keir Starmer and three former prime ministers paid their respects to the father-of-five at the service in central London on Tuesday morning, following...
POLITICS
newschain

newschain

46K+
Followers
103K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy