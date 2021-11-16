ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Visual Art

Dallas Architecture Forum presents Barbara Bestor

culturemap.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAll events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled. The Dallas Architecture...

dallas.culturemap.com

culturemap.com

Rice Architecture 2021-2022 Lecture Series presents PLAT 10.0: Behold Panel

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled. On the occasion of the release of 10.0 Behold, PLAT journal presents a panel discussion with contributors: Mario Carpo, The Bartlett School of Architecture; Todd Cronan, Emory University; Daniel Jacobs & Brittany Utting, HOME-OFFICE/University of Houston and Rice University; and Gili Merin, The Architectural Association.
HOUSTON, TX
ArchDaily

Orientalism and Architecture

We are twenty-one years into the twenty-first century. The world has never been more connected with the advent of new technologies, yet historical inequalities still run rampant. These inequalities manifest themselves in different ways. Global travel, for example – despite the ubiquity of aeroplanes nowadays – is still only widely accessible to citizens of “developed” countries due to prohibitive visa restrictions. In architectural education, many institutions still prioritise a Eurocentric curriculum, the architecture of non-Western populations largely ignored. Another perpetuation of prejudiced systems is Orientalism – and exploring this concept through an architectural lens is useful for interrogating contemporary design approaches and approaches of the future.
DESIGN
culturemap.com

Dallas Observer presents Tacolandia

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled. Tacolandia is an outdoor taco-sampling festival that will feature Dallas’ best tacos, ranging from urban contemporary to authentic street style. The event will feature live music, cash bars with beer and cocktails, and awards for best tacos in various categories.
DALLAS, TX
culturemap.com

Dallas Holocaust and Human Rights Museum presents Hope for Humanity

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled. Dallas Holocaust and Human Rights Museum will honor the Survivors in Upstanders of yesterday, today, and forever. The museum pays tribute to one of their very own, Max Glauben, as this year’s Hope for Humanity Honoree.
DALLAS, TX
culturemap.com

Modern Art Museum of Fort Worth presents Focus: Frances Stark

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled. Frances Stark is an interdisciplinary artist and writer based in Los Angeles whose work is always evolving. Stark’s output comes in many forms, including painting, video, collage, performance, and drawing. Her singular artistic voice arises from her own experiences. A group of works will reflect a particular subject or theme she is engaged in or reading about pedagogy, literature, colleagues, relationships, art, music, sex, procrastination, motherhood, and while of personal interest to the artist, the subjects are wholly universal, relatable, and rendered accessible through Stark’s sincerity and her witty combinations of image and language.
FORT WORTH, TX
culturemap.com

Dolphin Promotions presents Houston Antiques + Art + Design Show

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled. The Houston Antiques + Art + Design Show will feature 45 premier exhibitors from across the U.S., Europe, and Latin America offering fine antique furniture, decorative and fine arts including silver, bronzes, paintings, porcelain, antique & estate jewelry and watches, rugs, books, lighting, maps & prints, cut glass, vintage handbags, and accessories.
HOUSTON, TX
culturemap.com

Mind Of KT presents Beyond the Night Art Show

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled. Beyond the Night Art Show is an annual event to showcase artists around the Texas area. This event is filled with entertainment such as live painting, music, cocktails, and more.
VISUAL ART
culturemap.com

Dallas Symphony Orchestra presents Renée Fleming: “Music and Mind” Lecture

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled. Internationally renowned soprano and arts health advocate Renée Fleming will present a unique event for the 2021 Women in Classical Music Symposium, involving conversations with practitioners and scientists active in the fields of music, neuroscience, and healthcare.
DALLAS, TX
culturemap.com

Dallas Holocaust and Human Rights Museum presents Funk Family Upstander Speaker Series: Marguerite Barankitse

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled. During the Burundian civil war in 1993, Marguerite Barankitse, a Tutsi, attempted to prevent the murder of more than 70 Hutus, who were hiding in a Ruyigi diocese. She was forced to watch as they were killed. In response, she rescued 25 of the victims’ children.
MUSEUMS
culturemap.com

Dallas Museum of Art presents "Bamana Mud Cloth: From Mali to the World" opening day

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled. Mud cloth, or bogolanfini, originated among the Bamana peoples of Mali, and its designs can be spotted in products across the world, although the source is not always credited. Bamana peoples used the dye-decorated cloth to make tunics for male hunters and wrappers for females to mark the most important milestones in their lives.
MUSEUMS
culturemap.com

Galleria Dallas presents Snowday and Santaland

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled. Snowday takes guests on an explorable adventure through more than 20 imaginative rooms and hundreds of surprises for all ages over the course of about an hour. Created to be a fully immersive journey, Snowday features unique photo opportunities for guests to have fun, strike a pose, and snap a picture, including five extra-special photo moments with integrated cameras and lighting.
culturemap.com

Fashion Group International of Dallas presents Night of Stars

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled. Fashion Group International of Dallas will present their annual Night of Stars black tie gala, "Iconic Glam." The fashionable evening will be filled with iconic guests from various creative industries united for a special cause, all of whom will be honored for high achievements in fashion, design, and business.
DALLAS, TX
culturemap.com

Montopolis presents The Return of Draw Egan

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled. Montopolis Music will present a screening of the classic silent western film The Return of Draw Egan, featuring the music of Ennio Morricone performed live by Montopolis.
PERFORMING ARTS
Dallas News

Dallas Opera’s Hart Institute presents a showcase of women conductors

In fields heavily dominated by men, the Dallas Opera and Dallas Symphony Orchestra have become leaders in cultivating and promoting women. The Dallas Opera’s Hart Institute for Women Conductors, whose 2021 incarnation concluded with a Nov. 6 concert at the Winspear Opera House, gives up-and-coming conductors one-on-one coaching in rehearsal and conducting skills, but also career counseling. Participants rehearse and lead the Dallas Opera Orchestra and professional singers in the final concert.
DALLAS, TX
culturemap.com

Dallas Bites & Sights Tours presents The Italian Tour

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled. Dallas Bites & Sights Tours will present The Italian Tour, where guests can explore Dallas' best Italian eateries, from pasta to pizza. The tour will bring the calzone, reveal the difference between salumi and salami, visit an Italian meatball mecca, and have a dolce time eating gelato at an award-winning destination.
DALLAS, TX
culturemap.com

Dallas Black Dance Theatre presents Behind the Scenes

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled. Behind the Scenes is DBDT’s Thanksgiving holiday gift to their patrons. They’ll shine a light on what goes on behind the scenes of the five performing companies at the DBDT studios. Guests can meet the dancers, check out the rehearsal process, and take a peek at upcoming new works.
DALLAS, TX
culturemap.com

Dallas Symphony Orchestra presents Patriotic Pops Veteran’s Day Celebration

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled. Dallas Symphony Orchestra will highlight conductor Jeff Tyzik for this uplifting tribute honoring the nation’s men and women in uniform. Patriotic Pops salutes veterans with favorite songs and anthems. The U.S. Naval Academy shares their internationally acclaimed Glee clubs and their Pipes and Drum Band with Dallas.
DALLAS, TX
ArchDaily

From Landscape to Architecture

From my very first attempt at photographing architecture in December 1995 I realized that I wanted both building and landscape to narrate a common story and form an inseparable whole. There are two key processes at work when I photograph architecture as a component of its surrounding landscape: one directed inwards and one directed outwards, and they take place simultaneously.
VISUAL ART

