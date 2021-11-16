Dallas Architecture Forum presents Barbara Bestor

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled. Frances Stark is an interdisciplinary artist and writer based in Los Angeles whose work is always evolving. Stark’s output comes in many forms, including painting, video, collage, performance, and drawing. Her singular artistic voice arises from her own experiences. A group of works will reflect a particular subject or theme she is engaged in or reading about pedagogy, literature, colleagues, relationships, art, music, sex, procrastination, motherhood, and while of personal interest to the artist, the subjects are wholly universal, relatable, and rendered accessible through Stark’s sincerity and her witty combinations of image and language.

FORT WORTH, TX ・ 3 DAYS AGO