By Max Darrow SAN JOSE (KPIX) — As federal scientists predict California is likely to see little relief from the drought this winter, one South Bay water company is handing down it’s toughest drought restrictions in years. San Jose Water officials recently got the green light from the California Public Utilities Commission to impose drought surcharges to customers who use more water than they’re supposed to. “You’ve got to conserve, or we’ll have to charge you these surcharges,” said San Jose Water spokesperson Liann Walborsky. Customers are supposed to cut their water usage down to 15% below 2019 levels. Customers who use more than...

SAN JOSE, CA ・ 4 DAYS AGO