I’m A Celebrity 2021: First photos as celebrity line-up is confirmed by ITV

By Tina Campbell
newschain
newschain
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3mb8Z8_0cy7zaPI00

I’m A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here has put an end to months of specuation by sharing the first photos of the 10 celebs set to take part this year.

The show will return on Sunday November 21 at 9pm and for a second year in-a-row take place at the historic Gwrych Castle, Abergele in North Wales.

Ant and Dec will host live every night on ITV and ITV Hub from the castle.

The I’m A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here 2021 line-up is as follows:

Broadcaster and ex-BBC Breakfast host – Louise Minchin

Olympic gold medallist – Matty Lee

Radio 1Xtra DJ – Snoochie Shy

TV presenter and journalist – Richard Madeley

Choreographer and former Strictly Come Dancing judge – Dame Arlene Phillips, DBE

Music producer– Naughty Boy

Paralympic gold medallist– Kadeena Cox, MBE

Football legend – David Ginola

Pop star and presenter – Frankie Bridge

Emmerdale actor – Danny Miller

Us Weekly

Who is Vinetria? 5 Things to Know About the Woman Spotted With Kanye West at Donda Academy Game

Love lockdown! Over the weekend, Kanye West was spotted sitting courtside at a Donda Academy basketball game with his rumored new girlfriend, model Vinetria. On Saturday, November 6, the 44-year-old rapper, who recently legally changed his name to Ye, attended the Los Angeles-based private high school’s debut match in Minneapolis with the 22-year-old by his side. She shared a video of the Yeezy designer performing during halftime via her Instagram Story.
CELEBRITIES
