BOM presents money management workshop to Lakeview FFA students

The Fort Frye FFA Chicken Dinner was a success! As an organization we served 220 meals to the community. We would like to thank Pastured Poultry at Pecks Farm for donating the chicken. We would also like to thank Mr. Haines for donating the potatoes and Waterford FFA for letting us borrow your smoker. We are so thankful to live in a community that always supports our fundraisers. Students researched recipes for the chicken for the past 3 weeks before the chicken dinner. After the students had decided on a recipe, they then calculated the amounts of seasoning needed based on how many chicken quarters were donated. Once it had been calculated, students went to work seasoning the chicken. The first batch of chicken started around 7:30 a.m. and it was a team effort to continuously add bbq sauce and apple cider vinegar coating to the chicken. Students also prepared the baked potatoes and green beans. Students worked to serve meals after school, thank you again to all involved!

