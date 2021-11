Bulgarian President Rumen Radev, a popular anti-corruption figure in the European Union's poorest country, scored a comfortable re-election victory on Sunday. "Bulgaria is exiting from the deadlock," the former fighter pilot said after polling institutes estimated his share of the vote at 66 percent. Bulgarians have voted "for change, for a break from corruption, from plunder and lawlessness, for a purging of the mafia from power," the 58-year-old said. Challenger Anastas Guerdjikov, credited with 32 percent of the vote, was quick to concede defeat, while asserting that "the entire apparatus of the state worked for the incumbent president".

