ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Immigration

People smuggler admits involvement in unlawful immigration scheme

By The Newsroom
newschain
newschain
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4UL3rj_0cy7zSIM00

A people smuggler has admitted his part in a profitable criminal enterprise which ended in the deaths of 39 migrants.

Dragos Stefan Damian, 28, was extradited from Italy to face a UK court following the investigation into the deaths of Vietnamese men, women and children.

The victims’ bodies were found in a refrigerated lorry trailer after it was transported by ferry from Zeebrugge to Purfleet in Essex, in October 2019.

Earlier this year, other members of the people smuggling gang were jailed at the Old Bailey for their involvement.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3pZizj_0cy7zSIM00
HMP Chelmsford (Andrew Parsons/PA) (PA Archive)

Damian had been arrested on June 10 just outside Milan and sent back to Britain in September.

On Tuesday, he appeared at the Old Bailey by video link from Chelmsford prison.

With the assistance of an Italian interpreter, he pleaded guilty to conspiracy to assist unlawful immigration between May 1 2018 to October 24 2019.

Prosecutor Jonathan Polnay said Damian’s principal involvement in the plot was by “personally and allowing others to use his van to pick up migrants” from Collingwood Farm in Essex after they were transported into the country.

Sentencing was adjourned until January 14 next year before Mr Justice Sweeney.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

BA149 passenger: The Government is lying, I remember what I saw

A businessman who spent four-and-a-half months held hostage after his British Airways flight landed in Kuwait as it was being invaded by Iraq in 1990 has rejected the Government’s apology over the incident, saying: It’s a lie and a cover-up. Barry Manners was a 24-year-old businessman about to embark on...
ECONOMY
newschain

Police search woodland behind house where woman’s body found

Police have searched woodland behind a house where a woman’s body was found in a suspected murder in South Wales, the PA news agency understands. The woman was discovered at a property in Llantwit Fardre, Pontypridd at around 2.45pm on Sunday. South Wales Police officers and crime scene investigators remained...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#People Smuggling#Sentencing#Smuggler#Italy#Vietnamese#The Old Bailey#Italian
Popculture

Former Child Star Dies During Police Chase, Allegedly Accidentally Shot Himself

A tragic situation occurred in Mexico state on Friday concerning a former child star. According to Mexico News Daily, Octavio Ocaña, a 22-year-old actor, died during a police chase after authorities claimed that he accidentally shot himself. Now, the actor's father is claiming that municipal police are actually responsible for Ocaña's death. Ocaña is most well known for playing Benito in the television series Vecinos (Neighbors).
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Transgender woman left with broken jaw after guards put her in male prison, lawsuit claims

A transgender woman was badly beaten after being forced to share a jail cell with three men last year, leaving her with a jaw fractured in two places, according to a lawsuit.Kristina Frost is suing San Diego County and its sheriff’s department for damages, accusing them of negligence and failure to protect or deliberate indifference to safety risks and needs.According to the lawsuit, Ms Frost’s driver’s licence and other paperwork said she was a woman, and she had been wearing “feminine” clothes at the time of her booking.However, she was placed against her wishes in a “minimally monitored” cell with...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Immigration
TheDailyBeast

Jailed Rioter Begs Judge for Release: I’m Sick of Spending Time With Other Rioters

A far-right militia man who was seen wielding a baseball bat at the Capitol riot has reportedly begged to be released from prison because he’s tired of spending time with other jailed rioters. Robert Gieswein, a Colorado man linked to the far-right Three Percenters, was hit with a string of riot-related charges after the Jan. 6 insurrection. He’s pleaded not guilty to all charges and is in jail awaiting trial. But, in a handwritten letter to U.S. District Judge Emmet Sullivan filed Thursday, Gieswein begged for pre-trial release, arguing that it’s harmful for him to spend all his time with other accused rioters. Gieswein wrote: “It’s not healthy to spend every day in here like it’s Groundhog’s [SIC] Day, with people with the same viewpoint, in the same situation... It is natural in this environment for the conversation to turn to January 6, and for us to look to each other for strength.” He went on to argue: “It’s easy to get stuck in your bubble in this environment... Outside, I could choose to seek out other perspectives.”
PUBLIC SAFETY
Vice

The ‘El Chapo’ of Guatemala Is a Woman

CIUDAD PEDRO DE ALVARADO, Guatemala — With local elections just months away, Mayra Lemus sat down for lunch at the Los Cuernos hotel in Ciudad Pedro de Alvarado, a border town in Guatemala. It was February 18, 2018, and she was running for mayor of the local municipality, which borders El Salvador to the south. She had brought together prominent members of the community as part of her campaigning efforts.
PUBLIC SAFETY
WYTV.com

Local women sentenced in federal court on drug charges

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Two women were sentenced Tuesday in federal court after pleading guilty to selling methamphetamine. Mary Clearwater, 39, of Warren, was sentenced to 72 months in prison by U.S. Judge Donald C. Nugent in the U.S. Northern District Court of Ohio to six years in prison and Courtney Wilson, 30, of Youngstown, was sentenced to 30 months.
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
primenewsghana.com

Biden angry after teen cleared of shootings

US President Joe Biden has said he is angry after a teenager who shot dead two men during racial unrest last year in Wisconsin was cleared by a court. The president expressed dismay at the verdict in a written statement although earlier he said he stood by the jury. Kyle...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Danyal Hussein: Teenage Satanist sentenced to life in prison for murder of sisters in Wembley

The teenage Satanist who murdered two sisters in Wembley last year has been sentenced to life in jail with a minimum period of 35 years. Danyal Hussein, 19, fatally stabbed Bibaa Henry and Nicole Smallman in June 2020 as they celebrated a birthday in Fryent Country Park in North London.Mr Hussein had written a “blood pact” with a demon before the attack, in which he agreed to kill women in return for winning the lottery. Sentencing Hussein, Ms Justice Whipple told the court: “You had found these two women, you were a stranger to them, you surprised them, you terrified...
PUBLIC SAFETY
eastidahonews.com

Federal inmate facing life in prison identified as jailhouse death suspect

REXBURG — Officials have identified the suspect in a jailhouse death as a federal inmate awaiting sentencing on a charge that carries up to life in prison. The Madison County Sheriff’s Office says Robert David Pompa, 26, is the suspect in the death of Eddie Blaine Stacey, 62. In an earlier news release, the Sheriff’s Office said Stacey died in a “fight” in the jail on Oct. 10.
MADISON COUNTY, ID
newschain

newschain

46K+
Followers
103K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy