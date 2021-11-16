People smuggler admits involvement in unlawful immigration scheme

A people smuggler has admitted his part in a profitable criminal enterprise which ended in the deaths of 39 migrants.

Dragos Stefan Damian, 28, was extradited from Italy to face a UK court following the investigation into the deaths of Vietnamese men, women and children.

The victims’ bodies were found in a refrigerated lorry trailer after it was transported by ferry from Zeebrugge to Purfleet in Essex, in October 2019.

Earlier this year, other members of the people smuggling gang were jailed at the Old Bailey for their involvement.

Damian had been arrested on June 10 just outside Milan and sent back to Britain in September.

On Tuesday, he appeared at the Old Bailey by video link from Chelmsford prison.

With the assistance of an Italian interpreter, he pleaded guilty to conspiracy to assist unlawful immigration between May 1 2018 to October 24 2019.

Prosecutor Jonathan Polnay said Damian’s principal involvement in the plot was by “personally and allowing others to use his van to pick up migrants” from Collingwood Farm in Essex after they were transported into the country.

Sentencing was adjourned until January 14 next year before Mr Justice Sweeney.

