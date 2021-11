High school choir is an intense environment that makes the Region 26 Choir Concert such a fantastic experience for students, as instead of being against each other, the best perform together. On Saturday, Nov. 13, the Texas Music Educators Association (TMEA) hosted the Region 26 Choir Concert. The Klett Performing Arts Center was full of student singers from schools such as McNeil, Round Rock, Rouse, and of course, Westwood. Both qualifiers for the next round of the TMEA competition and those who did not make it through received the opportunity to perform at this concert, offering ample preparation for their next steps in the choir world.

