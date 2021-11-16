Lakeview recognizes PBIS Students of the Month for October

Four County Career Center in Archbold has announced that Rylan Fahrer from Evergreen High School is Student of the Month. Rylan is the son of Scott and Amy Fahrer and is a junior in the Electrical program at FCCC. Rylan was nominated by his instructor, Mr. Williams. He is a member of Skills USA, and is on the FCCC honor roll. At Evergreen High School he is on the wrestling team. Outside of school he participates in the 4-H Delta Boosters. After Rylan graduates, he plans to become a lineman for Toledo Edison. Students who achieve this recognition throughout the 2021-22 school year are honored with a certificate of recognition.

ARCHBOLD, OH ・ 13 DAYS AGO