Lakeview recognizes PBIS Students of the Month for October

Cluster Springs Elementary honors students of the month for October with a special gift from Domino’s Pizza including ECSE/pre-K, Nelsy Amaya, Caleb Kittrell, Lexie Liles, Olivia Milstead and Oliver Nelson; kindergarten, Kimberly Brizendine, Gabriel DeLeon and Aubrey Talley; first grade, Ava Knutti, Kadin Lewis, Jo’Zell Russell, Alyssa Smith and Justice Whittington; second grade, Madeline Davis, Cathy Campbell, Willow Gatlin, Emma Honeycutt and Savannah Knutti; third grade, Emma Compton, Scarlett Hartsock, Clare Hudson, and Maleik Scoggins; fourth grade, Trenton Crouch, Laylo Ridgeway and Miranda Smith; and fifth grade, Madison Carrington, Landon McLaughlin and Abigayle Taylor. Not Pictured is Caliph Logan.
