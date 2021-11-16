ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
I’m a Celebrity: Who is Matty Lee and what is he famous for?

By Isobel Lewis
The Independent
The Independent
 7 days ago

Matty Lee is one of the 10 celebrities initially announced to appear on I’m a Celebrity … Get Me Out Of Here! 2021.

The Olympic diver is currently quarantining before heading to Gwrych Castle ahead of the show’s return to Wales on Sunday (21 November). You can read the full list of celebrities taking part here .

Born in 1998, the athlete competes on the 10-metre platform in both individual and synchronised diving. He’s been competing since 2012 in junior championships.

In 2015, Lee won his first adult gold medal at the European Games and once again at the European Diving Championships in 2017.

He began competing with Tom Daley in 2018, when the pair earned a bronze medal at the 2019 World Aquatics Championships.

Olympic glory came for the 23-year-old this summer in Tokyo 2020, when Lee and Daley earned gold medals in the 10-metres synchronised dive.

However, the year is about to somehow get even better for Lee, who admitted: “My two childhood dreams were to win an Olympic medal and take part in my favourite TV series. And now I am doing both this year!”

Speaking about joining I’m a Celebrity , he said: “I am really looking forward to the Trials and also, to be around different people will be fun too. I am used to just being around athletes.

“I think I will definitely freak out at rats and I know I will scream. Heights won’t be an issue though! I am obviously used to diving off 10-metre boards.”

I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! returns Sunday 21 November at 9pm on ITV.

The Independent

I’m a Celebrity: Who is Kadeena Cox?

Kadeena Cox is one of the celebrities competing on I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! 2021.The 30-year-old sprinter and cyclist is a four-time Paralympic gold champion and was one of the British stars of this year’s Tokyo games. Cox was diagnosed with Multiple Sclerosis in 2014. The lifelong condition can affect the brain and spinal cord, causing a wide range of potential symptoms, including problems with vision, arm or leg movement, sensation or balance.The Leeds-born athlete was awarded an MBE in 2017 for services to athletics.Speaking before the start of the series, Cox said: “Going on I’m...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

I’m a Celebrity 2021 launch date announced by ITV

The launch date for this year’s series of I’m a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here! has been announced.ITV previously held back from announcing the details of the latest series, but the online schedules have revealed exactly when the first episode will arrive.I’m a Celebrity 2021 will begin this Sunday (21 November), with a bumper episode airing from 9pm to 10.40pm.The latest set of celebrities participating in the series have been photographed arriving at the show’s Wales set, where it will be taking place for the second year running.While those taking part are yet to be officially announced, it’s being reported...
TV SHOWS
The Independent

Arlene Phillips: Who is the I’m a Celebrity contestant?

The cast of I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! has been announced, with Arlene Phillips among the line-up.The dancer, choreographer and TV judge is best known for her time as a judge on Strictly Come Dancing. Aged 78, she is the oldest contestant to appear on I’m A Celebrity. You can find the full 2021 line-up here.Born in Lancashire in 1943, Phillips was inspired to start dancing by her mother, who died of leukaemia when she was 43.In 1974, Phillips formed the dance troupe Hot Gossip, who were one of the earliest dance groups to appear on...
THEATER & DANCE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Matty Lee
Person
Tom Daley
The Independent

Who is Snoochie Shy? I’m a Celebrity star in profile

Snoochie Shy is one of the 10 stars to be joining this year’s series of I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here!The 29-year-old – who is a BBC Radio 1Xtra DJ – will join fellow contestants Richard Madeley and Danny Miller in Gwrych Castle this week.Shy – real name Cheyenne Davide – began her 1Xtra late night slot in 2019. She will follow in the footsteps of BBC Radio 1 DJ Jordan North, who was the runner-up of last year’s series.Speaking about her concerns on entering the series, she said: “My mum keeps laughing, as she knows I...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

I'm a Celebrity cast 2021: Who are the 10 stars entering the castle?

The full line-up for I’m a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here! has been announced by ITV. There are 10 names heading into the castle, with pop star Frankie Bridge and Good Morning Britain host Richard Madeley leading the charge. Athletes Kadeena Cox and Matty Lee will be joining them,...
TV & VIDEOS
The Independent

I’m a Celebrity: Who are the previous winners and where are they now?

As the new series of I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! looms closer, you might be wondering what became of previous winners.Stars participating on this year’s series have arrived in Wales ahead of the launch episode, which will be broadcast this Sunday (21 November).Among this year’s crop of celebrity contestants is Frankie Bridge, who is best known for her time in pop group The Saturdays, and Good Morning Britain co-host Richard Madeley, who is already taunting viewers about the potential Bushtucker Trials.Soap star Danny Miller (Aaron Dingle in Emmerdale) and former Strictly Come Dancing judge Arlene Philips...
TV & VIDEOS
realitytitbit.com

Has Richard Madeley been on I'm a Celebrity before?

The official I’m a Celebrity lineup has been announced, and some fans are questioning if Richard Madeley has been on the show before…. The wait for this years I’m a Celebrity is almost over, with new challenges and bush tucker trials just around the corner. The 2021 lineup definitely hasn’t disappointed, with familiar faces such as Louise Minchin, Frankie Bridge and Danny Miller ready to be the next King/Queen of the Castle.
CELEBRITIES
#Olympics#Diving#European Games#Itv
The Independent

Dan Walker: Who is the Strictly Come Dancing 2021 contestant and what is he famous for?

BBC Breakfast presenter Dan Walker is one of the celebrity contestants taking part in this year’s series of Strictly Come Dancing. Walker – who was born on 19 March, 1977, in Crawley, Sussex – began his broadcasting career while studying in Sheffield, when he did work experience at Hallam FM. In 1999, Walker began a four-year stint as a sports presenter and commentator for Manchester’s Key 103 radio.His first television job was at Granada Television in Manchester, where he worked as a football commentator before moving to BBC regional news programme North West Tonight. He later started working in...
TV & VIDEOS
realitytitbit.com

What is Snoochie Shy's real name, I'm A Celebrity's Radio 1 DJ?

Radio 1 DJ Snoochie Shy is heading into the castle on Sunday November 21st – but not without questions regarding what her real name is. She joins the 2021 I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! line-up with pure banter about how she’s preparing, like breaking in those boots on IG.
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

I’m a Celebrity odds: Latest predictions on who will win 2021 series

I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! returns to our screens this weekend, with a new batch of contestants competing to be named series champion.The reality competition show, which is being filmed in Gwrych Castle in Wales for a second consecutive year, sees a group of celebrities live together in uncomfortable conditions and compete in gruelling challenges over three weeks.Among those heading to the castle are Richard Madeley and Arlene Phillips, while Adam Woodyatt and Simon Gregson are reported to be joining a couple of days in as wildcard contestants.You can see the full list of contestants here.Ahead...
TV SHOWS
The Independent

I’m a Celebrity: Paralympian Kadeena Cox says producers have adapted Bushtucker Trials so she can compete

Kadeena Cox has opened up about how the I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! team have adapted the Bushtucker Trials around her Multiple Sclerosis.The 30-year-old athlete is a four-time Paralympic gold medallist, having competed for Team GB as both a sprinter and cyclist. You can read more about her here.Ahead of Sunday (21 November) night’s series opener, Cox revealed that she was determined to still compete to the best of her ability at Gwyrch Castle, despite having been diagnosed with MS in 2014.The lifelong condition can affect the brain and spinal cord, causing a wide range of...
CELEBRITIES
buckinghamshirelive.com

I'm a Celebrity 2021 contestant Naughty Boy to raise dementia awareness

Buckinghamshire music producer Naughty Boy hopes to raise awareness about dementia while on I’m A Celebrity 2021 after struggling to care for his mum in lockdown. The contestant, real name Shahid Khan, was due to appear on the show last year but pulled out over fears his mother Zahida was suffering too much with anxiety and could have felt worse if he left her.
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Richard Madeley reveals he will miss major milestone while on I'm a Celebrity

Richard Madeley has admitted that he will be missing a major milestone with his wife, Judy Finnigan, while taking part on I'm a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here!. The presenter revealed that he will very sadly be missing their 35th anniversary, but we hope that they get to celebrate in style when he is out of the castle!
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

I’m a Celebrity 2021 viewers complain about ‘forced’ background laughter to Ant and Dec’s jokes

I’m a Celebrity viewers are highlighting something they find frustrating about the series.The ITV reality show has returned for a brand new series, with the third episode being broadcast on Tuesday (23 November).However, many viewers have already had enough of the background laughter they can hearing in response to the jokes made by hosts Ant and Dec.“I like how the I’m a celebrity crew ‘laugh’ at the crappy scripted Ant and Dec jokes, given that they have already heard them in rehearsals,” one particularly sniffy viewer wrote on Twitter moments into the latest episode.Another added: “One of the I’m...
TV SHOWS
The Independent

I’m a Celebrity: Frankie Bridge excites viewers with unexpected Saturdays revelation

Frankie Bridge has excited I’m a Celebrity viewers with a revelation about The Saturdays.The pop star joined this year’s edition of the ITV show on Sunday (21 November), and is currently one of the favourites to win.She shot to fame as part of S Club Juniors before joining The Saturdays, with whom she had chart success thanks to songs “Up”, “Issues” and Depeche Mode cover “Just Can’t Get Enough”.The British-Irish group released a flurry of singles between 2008 and 2014, which was the year they released a greatest hits album and embarked on what would be their final tour.It...
CELEBRITIES
realitytitbit.com

What time are the I'm A Celebrity bushtucker trials filmed?

I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here is back! Set in Gwrych Castle in North Wales, a new batch of celebrities take on trials and challenges in the hope of being crowned King or Queen of the castle. With episodes being around an hour in length fans of the...
TV SHOWS
The Independent

I’m a Celebrity viewers call out Naughty Boy for taking show ‘too personally’

I’m a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here! viewers have called out Naughty Boy for taking the show “too personally”.The rapper and music producer – whose real name is Shahid Khan – has been living in “the clink” since arriving in the showIn Tuesday night’s episode (23 November), he was shown to lose a task while paired up with fellow “clink” contestant David Ginola.Following this, the opposing team, who have better living arrangements, then selected Naughty Boy to take part in the next task, leaving the rapper to feel as if they picked him because they thought he was the...
CELEBRITIES
