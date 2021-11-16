Two Strong Quakes Strike Southern Iran, Killing At Least One
Two strong earthquakes struck southern Iran near the port of Bandar Abbas on November 14, killing at least one person, state TV reported. The quakes measured 6.3 and 6.4 magnitude, jolting the southern province of...
BEIJING (AP) — State media report at least four people have died in the partial collapse of a workers’ dormitory in the southern Chinese province of Jiangxi. The reports say the six-story building housed workers from a local pharmaceutical plant. They say the building was constructed in 1995 mainly out of prefabricated slabs and was considered to be poor quality. China has sought to improve construction quality and industrial safety with the threat of prosecution, but accidents still occur as companies cut corners to save costs. Aging infrastructure is also a growing problem, with gas line explosions a particular threat, along with weak adherence to safety standards for the handling of volatile chemicals.
Belgrade seeks to find "understanding" in Moscow during an upcoming meeting with President Vladimir Putin, Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic said on Tuesday, adding that the talks will involve discussion of a vital new gas deal. Serbia expects to increase its energy consumption to support its rapid economic growth, Vucic told...
The head of the United Nations' nuclear watchdog has met with Iranian officials to press for greater access to nuclear facilities in the Islamic republic ahead of talks next week in Vienna aimed at reviving a 2015 deal between Iran and world powers. Rafael Grossi, the director-general of the International...
TASHKENT -- Uzbekistan's State Security Service (DXX) and its Interior Ministry have detained a group of alleged members of a banned Islamic group in the Tashkent region. In a joint statement on November 23, the DXX and the ministry said those detained are suspected of being members of Katiba al-Tawhid wal-Jihad, a group that was labeled as terrorist and banned in the Central Asian nation in 2016. It did not reveal the exact number of detainees or their identities.
Kabul [Afghanistan], November 23 (ANI): Amid the humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan, the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) is expected to continue to provide humanitarian aid to Islamic Emirate. Sputnik News citing a Taliban spokesperson Zabihullah Mujahid reported on Tuesday that ICRC Director of Operations Dominik Stillhart said during...
After Bosnia's government vowed to transition to green energy by 2050, coal miners say their communities will be devastated by shutdowns. On November 23, 6,800 miners put down their tools and took to the streets of the Bosnian capital, Sarajevo, to protest what they say are rapidly declining working conditions and reduced salaries.
A growing number of Western governments are urging any of their citizens currently in Ethiopia to leave the war-torn country as soon as possible, as the UN confirmed it will relocate the families of international staff. Amid fears of a rebel advance on the Ethiopian capital, Germany's foreign ministry and...
Russia's chief of the General Staff, Valery Gerasimov, has discussed ?pressing issues of international security? with US Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Mark Milley, in a phone call on Tuesday. The Pentagon confirmed that the two "military leaders discussed several security-related issues of concern." The phone call was...
Amid growing tensions in Europe, Russia's most senior military general, Valery Gerasimov, has discussed ?pressing issues of international security? with his direct American counterpart Mark Milley, during a phone call on Tuesday. The Pentagon confirmed that the two "military leaders discussed several security-related issues of concern." The phone call was...
Iran's Judo Federation has appealed against a four-year ban from international events for refusing to let its athletes face opponents from Israel. The Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) said the Iranian appeal against an International Judo Federation ruling was held by video link on November 23. A verdict is...
The World Health Organization's (WHO) Europe regional office Tuesday said the 53-country area could see another 700,000 COVID-19 deaths in the next four months if vaccination efforts are not increased. In a statement, WHO Europe reports the region saw nearly 4,200 deaths from COVID-19 in the past week, double the...
Washington [US], November 24 (ANI): US special envoy for Afghanistan Thomas West is set to visit Qatar next week to hold talks with the Taliban. "I can confirm that next week Special Representative for Afghanistan Tom West will return to Doha for two weeks of meetings with Taliban leaders there," State Department Spokesperson Ned Price said in a press briefing on Tuesday (local time).
The United States and five other countries said Tuesday they plan to tap their strategic oil reserves for refining into gasoline and other energy products in a coordinated effort to cut rising costs that their consumers are paying. The White House said that over the coming months through April 2022...
New York [US], November 24 (ANI/Xinhua): The United Nations and partners are responding to increased humanitarian needs in Yemen following a shift in front lines in Hodeidah governorate over the past 10 days, said the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) on Tuesday. Aid agencies are helping...
Europe's unprecedented energy crunch will worsen during this northern hemisphere winter, increasing the likelihood of power rationing and plant stoppages, industry analysts are warning. And with natural gas prices skyrocketing, subjecting manufacturers and households to soaring bills, some fear the European Union's integrated energy system could break down, with the...
