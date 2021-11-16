ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia's Saakashvili Again Prevented From Attending Trial

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTBILISI -- Georgia's Special Penitentiary Service has again barred former President Mikheil Saakashvili from attending his trial on embezzlement charges, saying it created a security risk. In a statement issued hours before a hearing on November 15,...

AFP

Georgia ex-president Saakashvili says abused in prison, fears for life

Georgia's jailed ex-president and opposition leader Mikheil Saakashvili, who has been on hunger strike for weeks, said on Monday he feared for his life after prison guards assaulted him. Saakashvili, who served as president between 2004 and 2013, was arrested on October 1 on his return from exile in Ukraine. He has refused food for 39 days to protest against his imprisonment, which he says is politically motivated. His jailing has exacerbated a political crisis that erupted last year after the opposition denounced fraud in parliamentary elections won narrowly by the ruling Georgian Dream party.
atlantanews.net

Saakashvili Supporters Again Demand Transfer To Civilian Clinic

TBILISI -- Hundreds of supporters of jailed former Georgian President Mikheil Saakashvili have gathered in the capital to hold rallies demanding the politician's transfer to a civilian medical clinic as his health fails due to a hunger strike. Two groups of protesters organized by Saakashvili's United National Movement (ENM) party...
St. Louis Post-Dispatch

Georgia: Hunger-striking Saakashvili passes out in prison

MOSCOW (AP) — Georgia's imprisoned former president, Mikheil Saakashvili, who has been on a hunger strike for seven weeks, fell and lost consciousness Thursday, his lawyer said. Lawyer Beka Basilaia said he had been visiting Saakashvili in prison when he collapsed. Basilaia said he was taken from the visiting room...
wtaq.com

Prosecution rests in Georgia trial over Ahmaud Arbery’s killing

(Reuters) – The prosecution rested its case on Tuesday against the three white men charged with murdering Ahmaud Arbery after presenting evidence it said showed the defendants wrongly assumed the worst about a Black man jogging in a mostly white southern Georgia neighborhood. Over eight days, prosecutors from the Cobb...
CBS News

Medics say Georgia's imprisoned ex-President Mikheil Saakashvili in "critical" condition on hunger strike

Tbilisi — Georgia's jailed opposition leader and ex-president Mikheil Saakashvili, who has been on hunger strike for weeks, is in a critical condition and lacks proper medical care, doctors said Wednesday. Saakashvili, who was president between 2004 and 2013, has been refusing food for 48 days to protest his imprisonment on October 1, shortly after his return from exile in Ukraine.
U.S. Department of State

Treatment of Former President of Georgia Mikheil Saakashvili

We are closely following the treatment of former President Mikheil Saakashvili since his arrest on October 1. We commend the oversight work of the Georgian Public Defender in establishing an independent medical team to evaluate Mr. Saakashvili’s health and to review the state of medical facilities at the prison hospital. We urge the Government of Georgia to treat Mr. Saakashvili fairly and with dignity, as well as to heed the Public Defender’s recommendations about appropriate treatment. We also strongly urge the Government of Georgia to ensure Mr. Saakashvili is able to attend all court hearings for his pending criminal cases, in line with international law. Mr. Saakashvili has a right to a fair trial, which includes the opportunity to attend court hearings in person should he request to do so.
101 WIXX

Georgia to move ex-President Saakashvili to military hospital -TASS

MOSCOW (Reuters) – Georgia’s justice ministry has decided to move hunger-striking former President Mikheil Saakashvili to a military hospital in the city of Gori, Russia’s TASS news agency reported on Friday. The United States is closely following the treatment of Saakashvili, who has been on hunger strike in prison for...
POLITICS
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
POLITICS
