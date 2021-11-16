ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Limo Driver Shot In Back In Center City, Police Say

By CBS3 Staff
CBS Philly
CBS Philly
 7 days ago

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A limo driver is in the hospital Tuesday morning after he was shot in the back in Center City. Police say they saw the man being beaten up by a small group of people outside the Greyhound bus terminal at 10th and Filbert Streets.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0tk2NG_0cy7yVyk00

Investigators say one of the men shot him in the back as he tried to run away.

Officers arrested one man, but they’re still searching for the shooter.

The entire incident was caught on SEPTA and Greyhound surveillance cameras.

CBS Philly

WATCH: Police Searching For Suspects In North Philadelphia Shooting

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Police are working to identify suspects in a shooting Monday night in North Philadelphia. A man was shot while driving his black Toyota Highlander on North Carlisle Street. Shortly after, he crashed into a parked car. There’s no word on the victim’s condition. If you recognize the suspects or have any information, you’re asked to contact police. For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Philadelphia Marks 497th Homicide Of Year After 31-Year-Old Man Killed In West Oak Lane

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The City of Philadelphia has marked its 497th homicide of the year. A 31-year-old man died after being shot multiple times on Tuesday night in West Oak Lane. The shooting happened around 7:30 p.m. on the 7100 block of Ogontz Avenue. Police say 31-year-old Zondel Carter, of Philadelphia, suffered gunshot wounds to the chest and arm. He was transported to an area hospital where he succumbed to his injuries. Police say several shots were fired and a stray bullet went through the steel door of a nearby home. No one inside the house was injured. Police have not made any arrests. For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Police Searching For Suspects Who Crashed SUV Into Northeast Philadelphia Gas Station In Attempted Smash And Grab

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The search is on for thieves who smashed an SUV into a gas station in Northeast Philadelphia overnight Tuesday. The incident happened at the Sunoco at Rising Sun and Adams Avenues in the city’s Lawncrest neighborhood. Video from the scene shows the damage left behind from the SUV slamming into the storefront. Police tell Eyewitness News several men drove a dark-colored Chevy Tahoe into the building allegedly trying to steal a safe, but were not successful. The gas station attendant was not hurt. No further information is available at this time.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Philadelphia Police Searching For Driver Who Killed Jamal Jackson In Kensington Hit-And-Run

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia police want you to take a good look at this car, wanted for a deadly hit-and-run in Kensington. Credit: Philadelphia Police Police say the driver hit Jamal Jackson early Monday morning at the intersection of E Street and Allegheny Avenue. Jackson died after getting dragged for one-and-a-half blocks. Police are looking for a white or light gray Acura TL from the mid-2000s. They say it has damage to the right rear bumper area. If you have any information call police.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

2 Women Killed In Targeted Attacks As Domestic-Related Homicides Nearly Double In Philadelphia This Year

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — On Saturday night in Lawncrest, a woman and her unborn child were killed. She was returning from her baby shower and was unloading gifts when she was gunned down. On Monday night, friends of 32-year-old Jessica Covington gathered at the Lawncrest Rec Center to release purple and white balloons to honor the woman affectionately nicknamed “Rabbit” for her big smile and who was seven months pregnant when she was killed Saturday. Covington’s baby girl was due in January and friends say she was elated to be a first-time mom. She is one of two women murdered in targeted shootings...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Donavan Crawford Charged With Murder After Ex-Girlfriend Gunned Down In Front Of 4-Year-Old Twins In West Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Murder charges have been filed after a 24-year-old mother was gunned down in front of her 4-year-old twins in West Philadelphia last week. Police have charged 28-year-old Donavan Crawford in the murder of his ex-girlfriend, Sykea Patton. Officers found Patton suffering from multiple gunshot wounds to the torso just after 3 p.m. on the 800 block of North Preston Street on Nov. 19. She was transported to an area hospital where she died from her injuries. Police say Patton was gunned down in front of her twin 4-year-old boys. Crawford turned himself in to the police on Monday afternoon. “She was a...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Philadelphia Police: Man Hospitalized After Being Shot In Nicetown

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A 36-year-old man was shot in Philadelphia’s Nicetown neighborhood early Monday morning, police say. The shooting happened on Germantown Avenue and West Butler Streets. Police tell CBS3 they found the victim shot in the shoulder and back. He was taken to Temple University Hospital and placed in critical but stable condition. For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

WATCH: Surveillance Video Shows Attempted Robbery Of Uber Driver In Philadelphia’s Mayfair Section

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) —New surveillance video captures the moment an Uber driver was ambushed by three armed men outside of his home in Philadelphia’s Mayfair section on Saturday morning. The incident occurred on the 3200 block of Longshore Avenue around 12:15 a.m. According to police, the driver took matters into his own hands when three armed men approached as he got out of his car.  He fired several shots with his gun and stuck two of the men. One of them later died, while the other was listed in critical condition as of Saturday. Another suspect is on the run.  The shooting is currently under investigation.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Gregory Kelemen Found Dead After Allegedly Beating, Killing Daughter With Baseball Bat, Seriously Injuring Wife In Voorhees

VOORHEES, N.J. (CBS) — A Voorhees Township man accused of beating his daughter to death with a baseball bat and critically injuring his wife has been found dead. Authorities confirm 57-year-old Gregory Kelemen’s body was found around 11:30 a.m. Tuesday in a wooded area near the 300 block of Preston Avenue. This is near the Robin Hill Apartments Police say he died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound. But police say his attack on his daughter and wife happened about a mile away at the alleged killer’s home, all of it stunning neighbors. “I couldn’t sleep at all last night,” neighbor Kara Morley said....
VOORHEES TOWNSHIP, NJ
CBS Philly

Man Shot, Killed In Olney Identified As 40-Year-Old Aaron Ravenell, Philadelphia Police Say

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A 40-year-old man was shot multiple times and killed in Philadelphia’s Olney section on Sunday afternoon. Police identified the victim as Aaron Ravenell. The shooting happened on the 5000 block of North 8th Street. Police transported Ravenell to Albert Einstein Medical Center where he was pronounced dead at 3:41 p.m., according to officials. There have been no arrests. For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

3 Former, Current Ewing Township Police Officers Charged With Violating Civil Rights Of A Minor

EWING TOWNSHIP, N.J. (CBS) — Three current and former Ewing Township Police Department officers were indicted by a grand jury for their roles in assaulting a minor during an arrest in 2018, acting U.S. Attorney Rachael A. Hong announced on Tuesday. Michael Delahanty, Matthew Przemieniecki and Justin Ubry were charged in a two-count indictment with deprivation of rights under color of law.  Delahanty, who’s now retired, and Przemieniecki were charged with a felony offense for deprivation rights for causing bodily injury, according to a release. Ubry was charged with a misdemeanor offense of deprivation of rights under color of law. The...
CBS Philly

2 People, Including 13-Year-Old, Shot Outside Chester Corner Store: Police

CHESTER, Pa. (CBS) — Two people, including a 13-year-old boy, have been shot in Chester, according to police. The shooting happened Sunday night near 10th and Upland Streets. Details are limited at this time, but the shooting happened outside a Twin Grocer II corner store. Police confirmed to CBS3 the second victim is an adult. Stay with CBS3 as we continue to follow this developing story.
CHESTER, PA
CBS Philly

Philadelphia Officials Confident In Thanksgiving Day Parade Security After Wisconsin Parade Crash

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A community gathered Monday night to remember the lives lost and those injured after the driver of an SUV plowed into a Christmas parade in suburban Milwaukee. In the wake of the Wisconsin tragedy, Philadelphia police are reassuring families coming out to the city’s Thanksgiving Day Parade you will be safe. Police say there are no threats to the parade. They say they are confident in their security plans. “It’s definitely the highlight of my Thanksgiving,” one woman said. The Thanksgiving Day Parade is back and the excitement is building up. “I am really excited for it. It’s my first time,”...
WISCONSIN STATE
CBS Philly

Philadelphia Police Dispatchers, Clerk Indicted On Multiple Charges For Receiving, Spending Pandemic Unemployment Assistance Money Despite Being Ineligible

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Several police communication dispatchers and a clerk that work for the Philadelphia Police Department were indicted for allegedly spending pandemic unemployment assistance money they weren’t eligible to receive. The employees were charged with theft of government funds, wire fraud, and mail fraud, according to a release. Below, are the eight employees who were charged: 25-year-old Shannon Reynolds 45-year-old Monica Pelzer 28-year-old Yarelis Feliciano  32-year-old Najah Harrell 28-year-old Korey Kinard 23-year-old Keely Maude  50-year-old Tashika White 55-year-old Paulette Johnson The FBI and Philadelphia Police Corruption Task Force, along with other officials, started a criminal investigation into the allegations in early November. The investigation revealed that the employees were employed by the City of Philadelphia and received and spent PUA money they were not entitled to, according to the release.  Philadelphia Police commissioner Danielle Outlaw will suspend the eight employees for 30 days with the intent to dismiss them at the end of the 30 days upon the completion of their arrests, according to the release. The results of the investigation were presented to the United States Attorney’s Office for review.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

WATCH: Dump Truck Crashes Into Home In Egg Harbor City Causing It To Partially Collapse, Elderly Man Inside Home Survives

EGG HARBOR CITY, N.J. (CBS) — Surveillance video shows the moment a dump truck plowed into a home in Egg Harbor City, New Jersey, causing the home to partially collapse. It happened along White Horse Pike, near Bremen and Antwerp Avenues,  just after 7:30 a.m. Monday. Luckily, an elderly man inside the home escaped with his life. Video from across the street shows the dump truck slamming into the single-family home and pushing it off its foundation, forcing the first floor to collapse into the basement. Dump truck slams into Egg Harbor City home like a speeding missile. 80-year-old homeowner drops from living...
EGG HARBOR CITY, NJ
CBS Philly

Manchester Township Police Lieutenant Returns To Cooper University Hospital Following Months-Long COVID Battle

CAMDEN, N.J. (CBS) — A robust round of applause and heartfelt cheers for Sgt. Antonio Ellis. Ellis, a Manchester Township Police Officer, was among the most severe COVID-19 cases in New Jersey at the beginning of the health pandemic. He returned to Cooper University Hospital with his wife to do something he wasn’t able to do when he left in May of 2020 — say thank you. “Although I spent almost 45 days here at Cooper, most of it I spent in a coma, which means I didn’t have a chance to thank a lot of you when I left,” Ellis said. The...
MANCHESTER TOWNSHIP, NJ
CBS Philly

Multi-Vehicle Crash On Roosevelt Boulevard Leaves 11-Year-Old Boy, Woman Dead, Others Injured

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — An 11-year-old boy and a 34-year-old woman are dead after a violent crash in Philadelphia’s Olney section Saturday morning that left five others injured, police say. The crash happened on the 4300 block of Roosevelt Boulevard around 12:10 a.m. Police say a 2007 Chevrolet Tahoe was traveling southbound on Roosevelt Boulevard in the outer lanes when the operator, a 57-year-old man, lost control of the vehicle, struck the curb, and flipped the vehicle into two other cars that were stopped at a red light on Whitaker Avenue.  The 11-year-old boy, later identified as Tai’rhey Brown, and 34-year-old Amber Shanta...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Man Shot, Killed In Philadelphia’s Olney Section As City Nears 500 Homicides This Year

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A man was shot and killed in Philadelphia’s Olney section early Saturday morning. The shooting happened on the 5100 block of F Street around 3:30 a.m. The driver’s side window of the car, where the victim was shot and killed, was littered with bullet holes. The victim was pronounced dead on the scene at 3:52 a.m., according to police. No arrests were made and no weapon was recovered. Philadelphia continues to inch closer to breaking the tragic record of homicides per year; the city has seen more than 492 killings so far in 2021. The record is 500. For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Group Doing Target Practice ‘Misused’ Exploding Rifle Target, Caused Explosion In Middletown: Fire Marshal’s Office

NEW CASTLE COUNTY, Del. (CBS) — An explosion that scattered debris across part of Middletown was caused by a group of people shooting a binary exploding rifle target in a field, according to the Delaware State Fire Marshal. This happened around noon Sunday near the 4700 block of Summit Bridge Road. The fire marshal’s office said the Volunteer Hose Company of Middletown got multiple 911 calls about an explosion north of Middletown. Firefighters discovered a damaged vehicle in a farm field nearby. Investigators said several people gathered before the explosion for target practice with guns. Near the end of practice, officials said someone prepared a binary exploding rifle target, which is an explosive mixture, and put it next to the abandoned vehicle. Someone fired a long-range rifle and hit the target, setting it off. The explosion damaged the vehicle, sending debris throughout nearly three acres of farmland. Investigators said the target “was misused and not in accordance with its lawful purpose.” No injuries were reported. Criminal charges are pending for all suspects involved. The Delaware State Police Department’s Explosive Ordnance Disposal unit are assisting in the continuing investigation, along with explosive specialists from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives.
DELAWARE STATE
