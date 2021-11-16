ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Warm and mild through the midweek

By Daniel Phillips
KATC News
KATC News
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1pTGyJ_0cy7yQZ700

A quiet forecast continues here for Tuesday as mild weather remains in Acadiana through at least the middle of the week.

Winds will increase a little, but still coming in from the south, and that will introduce a little more moisture into the atmosphere and in turn keep our lows running a little warmer.

It'll still be mostly sunny for the next couple of days, with perhaps a handful more clouds moving in for Wednesday ahead of the front.

That front will arrive on Thursday and produce a handful of scattered showers, though nothing that is expected to be at all problematic.

Winds will pick up significantly once the front pushes through the area so once we wrap up the work week expect strong gusty winds from the north.

