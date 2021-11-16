ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Financial Reports

Landsec swings back into profit as office working resumes

By Julia Kollewe
The Guardian
The Guardian
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4cx9dv_0cy7yPgO00
dilly Lights building at Piccadilly Circus, London Photograph: Guy Bell/REX/Shutterstock

One of Britain’s biggest property firms, Land Securities, has swung to a half-year profit, helped by a recovery in central London office rents as many people have returned to their workplaces, at least some of the time.

The Bluewater owner said the reopening of retail and a revival in office working had driven the first rise in the value of its property portfolio in five years. It rose by £81m, or 0.8%, to £11bn in the six months to 30 September.

Landsec’s portfolio is 70% made up of central London property, mostly offices such as Deutsche Bank’s London headquarters and an office complex near St Paul’s Cathedral, but it also includes shops and Piccadilly Lights, the huge LED advertising screen in Piccadilly Circus and the property behind it. The firm also owns the Trinity Leeds shopping centre.

Related: UK rents ‘rising at fastest pace in 13 years’

Landsec made a pretax profit of £275m in the first half, compared with a £835m loss a year earlier. It said rents for prime London offices remained resilient and the central London office market enjoyed a recovery in leasing and investment this year, after being hit by the pandemic in 2020.

Mark Allan, the chief executive, struck a more upbeat tone than in May when the developer reported a £1.4bn full-year loss . He said office use had recovered to 55% of pre-Covid levels, partly reversing the surge in working from home prompted by the pandemic. “Office utilisation has increased markedly over the past couple of months as confidence in the safety of workplaces and public transport has improved and government guidance has become clearer,” he said.

The company has rejigged its portfolio, selling off hotels, leisure properties and retail parks. It plans to focus on offices in the heart of the capital and buy more prime shopping malls, capitalising on their declining values, as well as developing mixed-use urban neighbourhoods.

Landsec estimates that 17% of all retail space in the UK is not needed, a figure that is expected to rise to 25% by 2025. However, despite the explosion in online shopping during the pandemic, it is betting on the popularity of good retail locations. Like-for-like sales at its outlet malls such as Braintree Village in Essex rose 7.9% from pre-pandemic levels in the 25 weeks after 12 April, and were up 1% over the six months. Shopping centre sales have also joined in the recovery and are close to 2019 levels.

Sign up to the daily Business Today email or follow Guardian Business on Twitter at @BusinessDesk

The company said rents in popular destinations had fallen by 65% to affordable levels for retailers.

Landsec sold off £250m worth of assets and made £616m of acquisitions in the first half, including acquiring a 75% stake in Media City, the 15-hectare (37-acre) media, digital and tech hub in Salford, Greater Manchester. It is also taking over the urban regeneration specialist U+I for £190m.

“Our focus on developing and investing in mixed-use urban neighbourhoods recognises that the lines between where we live, where we work and where we spend our leisure time are becoming increasingly blurred,” the company said.

Comments / 1

Related
The Guardian

Asda appoints former M&S boss Stuart Rose as new chairman

Asda has appointed Stuart Rose, the Conservative peer and former boss of Marks & Spencer, as its first dedicated chairman in more than 20 years. Lord Rose, who helped fight off a 2004 bid from former BHS and Topshop owner Sir Philip Green in his time at M&S, is a retail veteran who has had stints at the boss of Iceland, Argos and former Topshop and Miss Selfridge group Arcadia, which he sold to Green in 2002. He was chair of the online grocer Ocado until May this year.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Central London#Shopping Malls#Dilly Lights#Land Securities#Bluewater#Piccadilly Lights#Piccadilly Circus#Trinity Leeds#Pre Covid
ShareCast

Great Portland swings to profit, lifts rental value forecasts

UK commercial landlord Great Portland Estates swung to a half-year profit and lifted its rental value outlook as Covid lockdowns were eased and shoppers cautiously returned to London’s West End retail precinct. 23,492.49. 16:30 19/11/21. n/a. n/a. 4,153.16. 16:30 19/11/21. n/a. n/a. 4,135.12. 16:25 19/11/21. n/a. n/a. 747.50p. 16:20 19/11/21.
BUSINESS
wkzo.com

British Land swings to profit as rent collection improves

(Reuters) -Commercial landlord British Land Co Plc swung to a half-year profit on Wednesday on improved rent collection and higher value of its office spaces and retail parks. Office property firms in the UK are gradually recovering after battling lower rental levels and steep decline in valuation in the wake of the pandemic, as people increasingly return to cities, while more spacious retail parks have benefited during the health crisis.
RETAIL
Reuters

UK's Landsec sells London office property to Blackstone for $263 million

(Reuters) - UK’s Land Securities Group Plc said on Friday that it has agreed to sell Harbour Exchange, a London office property, to Blackstone Inc for 196.5 million pounds ($262.82 million) as the commercial landlord reshuffles its portfolio. Many UK commercial landlords are looking to diversify into mixed-use properties and...
BUSINESS
The Independent

Return to office and social events help Ted Baker on path back to profit

A rebound in office and party wear sales has helped Ted Baker edge back closer to profitability.The fashion firm saw shares move higher after it said the relaxation of Covid-19 restrictions helped to buoy sales across its 377 stores and concessions.Chief executive Rachel Osborne said the business is delivering against its transformation plans and has made “big strides” in its efforts to return to profit.Ted Baker told investors on Thursday that it posted a £25.3 million pre-tax loss for the 28-week period to August 14, compared with a £86.4 million loss for the same period last year.It said its group...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Retail
NewsBreak
Financial Reports
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Deutsche Bank
The Independent

M&S buys stake in women’s fashion brand Nobody’s Child

Marks & Spencer has bought a 25% stake in womenswear brand Nobody’s Child The minority investment is the latest move by the retail stalwart to increase its branded clothing business as part of its long-term transformation strategy.Nobody’s Child was founded in 2015 by Andrew Xeni as an affordable and responsible fashion brand.The company has continued its rapid growth over the past year, as it has benefited from partnering on M&S’s online platform.M&S said the brand drives traffic as “the most visited guest brand” on M&S.com.It highlighted that Nobody’s Child’s midi dress products have been particularly popular on the platform.The deal,...
BUSINESS
The Independent

Travelodge to have four new hotels open before Christmas

Travelodge has announced four new hotels will be open in time for Christmas as bosses hope to cash in on families looking to travel during the festive season.Two new sites have already opened in London in Elephant and Castle and Manor House with a further one in Walton-on-Thames in Surrey.The final site is at the Cobalt Business Park in Newcastle with the hotel chain hoping it can help to win back business customers with more in-face meetings and less remote working.It means Travelodge will have opened 17 new hotels across the UK in 2021, creating 360 jobs...
ECONOMY
The Guardian

Seven doctors contract Covid after attending Florida anti-vaccine summit

Seven anti-vaccine doctors fell sick after gathering earlier this month for a Florida “summit” at which alternative treatments for Covid-19 were discussed. “I have been on ivermectin for 16 months, my wife and I,” Dr Bruce Boros told the audience at the event held at the World Equestrian Center in Ocala, adding: “I have never felt healthier in my life.”
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Guardian

The Guardian

60K+
Followers
33K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy