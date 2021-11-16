‘Kingdom Two Crowns’ New Paid Campaign ‘Kingdom Two Crowns: Norse Lands’ Is Finally Out Now

Earlier this month, miHoYo revealed Genshin Impact (Free) version 2.3 and confirmed the release date. If you haven’t played Genshin Impact in a while, the 2.2 update brought in the Horizon Zero Dawn collaboration on non PlayStation platforms, 120fps on specific iOS devices, and more. Read about it here. Ahead of the Genshin Impact version 2.3 ‘Shadows Amidst Snowstorms’ release date, pre-installation has just gone live as of a few hours ago. As with prior updates, pre-installation is only available on iOS, Android, and PC platforms. To pre-install, launch the game and tap the cloud symbol on the bottom left on iOS. You will need to download about 3.36GB for this update now. The download size on PC more as expected. Once you pre-install, you will be able to launch the game and play much faster when the update rolls out to everyone this Wednesday. Watch the Genshin Impact 2.3 ‘Shadows Amidst Snowstorms’ trailer below:
