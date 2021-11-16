ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

‘Kingdom Two Crowns’ New Paid Campaign ‘Kingdom Two Crowns: Norse Lands’ Is Finally Out Now

By Mikhail Madnani
TouchArcade
 7 days ago

The Kingdom Two Crowns new update adds the option to build Citizen Houses from the ruins of a vagrant camp, adjustments to the blood moon mechanic, adjustments to decay...

toucharcade.com

Comments / 0

Related
TouchArcade

‘Kingdom Rush Frontiers TD+’ and ‘Galaga Wars+’ Are Out Now on Apple Arcade alongside Big Updates to ‘Taiko No Tatsujin’, ‘Zookeeper World’, and More

This week, two App Store Greats join Apple Arcade in the form of Kingdom Rush Frontiers TD+ () and Galaga Wars+ (). There are also some notable game updates to go alongwith the new additions on the service which I will get to in a bit. Kingdom Rush Frontiers TD+ is a real classic and a game you likely have played if you’ve owned an iOS device for years. Ironhide Games has done some amazing releases on many platforms and Kingdom Rush Frontiers TD+ is a great way to check out what the developer has to offer if you’re not familiar with it. The Apple Arcade + version of Kingdom Rush Frontiers TD+ is playable on iOS, iPadOS, and macOS and it is Ironhide’s second Apple Arcade game with Legends of Kingdom Rush being the first one. Check out the awesome tower defense game here on Apple Arcade.
VIDEO GAMES
nintendoeverything.com

Minecraft reveals Walt Disney Magic Kingdom DLC, out now on Switch

To celebrate the 50th anniversary of Walt Disney World, Minecraft has revealed new DLC based on the Magic Kingdom that has been recreated in the game. Switch owners can pick up the content starting today. The DLC features attractions like Big Thunder Mountain Railroad, Space Mountain, and “it’s a small...
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#New Kingdom#Android#Norse Lands#Ios#Dlc#Kingdom Two Crowns#The App Store
imore.com

Grab Kingdom Rush Frontiers TD & Galaga Wars+ in Apple Arcade now

Kingdom Rush Frontiers is a whole new level of the furiously fast, enchantingly charming gameplay that made Kingdom Rush an award-winning Tower Defense hit. Defend exotic lands from dragons, man-eating plants, and ghastly denizens of the underworld -all with flashy towers, levels, heroes, and more goodies to help you crush your enemies to a pulp.
VIDEO GAMES
Neowin

Games with Gold: Kingdom Two Crowns and Lego Batman 2 are now free

Microsoft's Games with Gold program is back with the second round of November games for Xbox Game Pass Ultimate and Xbox Live Gold members. As being a part of the membership, Gold subscribers can now claim Kingdom Two Crowns for Xbox One and LEGO Batman 2: DC Super Heroes for Xbox 360 as bonuses.
VIDEO GAMES
nintendoeverything.com

Monster Crown update out now on Switch (version 1.0.3), patch notes

A big 1.0.3 update has gone live for Monster Crown on Switch. It comes with a bunch of adjustments, technical improvements, bug fixes, and more. Below are the full patch notes for the Monster Crown version 1.0.3 update:. Party screen move reordering added. Mirror Challenge floor count added, and challenge...
VIDEO GAMES
TouchArcade

SwitchArcade Round-Up: ‘Ruined King’, ‘Surviving the Aftermath’, ‘Klang 2’, and Today’s Other New Releases and Sales

Hello gentle readers, and welcome to the SwitchArcade Round-Up for November 17th, 2021. In today’s article, we’ve got news on an upcoming update for Shantae and the Seven Sirens to go over before heading into the new releases for the day. Some notables in the bunch like Ruined King: A League of Legends Story, Surviving the Aftermath, and Grow: Song of the Evertree. We’ve got summaries of all of them, of course. We also have the lists of new and expiring sales for the day, such as they are. Let’s get to it!
TENNIS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Google
TouchArcade

‘Minecraft’ Caves & Cliffs Update Part II Finally Has a Confirmed Release Date for iOS, Android, Switch, and More

Back in June the first part of the Minecraft ($6.99) Caves & Cliffs Update arrived on all platforms including iOS and Android. If you’ve not followed Minecraft recently, the massive in recent times, the first part of the big Caves and Cliffs update was confirmed to be split up into two parts and we’ve been waiting on part two that has the big mountains and cave changes. Today, Mojang confirmed that Minecraft Caves & Cliffs Update Part II releases on November 30th for all platforms. This update brings updated terrain generation, Candles for everyone, and more. Watch the Minecraft Caves & Cliffs Update showcase from a few weeks ago below:
VIDEO GAMES
TouchArcade

The ‘Company of Heroes: Tales of Valor’ Expansion Is Out Now on iOS and Android alongside an Update to the Base Game Adding Support for More Devices

Following its reveal for iOS and Android a few days ago, the Company of Heroes ($13.99) Tales of Valor expansion has finally released. The developer and publisher previously brought the game’s first expansion, Opposing Fronts, to iOS and Android as an in app purchase. If you’ve not tried Company of Heroes out on mobile yet, read my review of the iPad version here and impressions of the iPhone version here. Tales of Valor includes three new campaigns and nine new vehicles across the four factions. It is now available as an in app purchase for owners of the base game. I’ve been playing the expansion over the last few days and it has been nice to return to the game. Watch the Company of Heroes Tales of Valor trailer below:
VIDEO GAMES
TouchArcade

‘My Time at Portia’ Getting New Costumes for Players and NPCs Including Mobile-Exclusive Outfits Later This Month

My Time at Portia ($7.99) from Pathea Games hit iOS and Android thanks to Pixmain and it is a pretty great conversion. Read my review of it here. Since launch, it has gotten big updates with various fixes and new features. It even got support for 60fps gameplay recently. Today, Pixmain and Pathea Games just announced that new cosmetics will be added to My Time at Portia on iOS and Android later this month. This includes brand new outfits exclusive to the mobile version as well as older costumes released on PC. The player outfit packs will cost $0.99 each with $9.99 for a bundle. For NPCs, the bundle will be priced at $12.99. Watch the My Time at Portia new costume trailer below:
VIDEO GAMES
TouchArcade

SwitchArcade Round-Up: ‘BloodRayne: ReVamped’, ‘Space Moth Lunar Edition’, Plus Today’s Other Releases and the Latest Sales

Hello gentle readers, and welcome to the SwitchArcade Round-Up for November 18th, 2021. I don’t to jinx anything, but I think we might be past the new release peak for the year. There are plenty of new releases today, including the remasters of the BloodRayne games, a cool Arcade Archives pick, and a wild shoot-em-up called Space Moth Lunar Edition. But the number of new games is reasonable. It does not make my hands hurt. Nor do the lists of new and expiring sales, at least at the time of writing. That will almost certainly change dramatically in the next several hours. Oh boy! Well, let’s get to what we’ve got.
VIDEO GAMES
TouchArcade

‘Shantae and the Seven Sirens’ Is Getting a a Huge Update with Four New Modes Later This Month in the Form of the Spectacular Superstar Update on Apple Arcade

The Shantae and the Seven Sirens Spectacular Superstar Update brings in four new modes: Full Deck, Beginner, Rule Breaker, and Definitive. Definitive is a new challenging director’s cut mode with classic Shantae difficulty while Full Deck Mode is Definitive with all 50 Monster Cards available from the start. Rule Breaker is Definitive Mode without limits letting you equip up to 50 cards at once while Beginner Mode is Definitive but easier. You cannot lose on Beginner mode. Legacy Mode will also be available for those who want to play Shantae and the Seven Sirens in its original form. Shantae and the Seven Sirens Spectacular Superstar Update releases on November 30th on Apple Arcade, PS4, Xbox, Nintendo Switch, and PC. It will be included in the upcoming PS5 version right from the start as well.
VIDEO GAMES
TouchArcade

Out Now: ‘Final Fantasy VII – The First Soldier’, ‘PUBG: New State’, ‘In My Shadow’, ‘Moncage’, ‘Jumanji: The Curse Returns’, ‘Rob Riches’, and More

Each and every day new mobile games are hitting the App Store, and so each week we put together a big old list of all the best new releases of the past seven days. Back in the day the App Store would showcase the same games for a week, and then refresh those features each Thursday. Because of that developers got into the habit of releasing their games throughout Wednesday or very early Thursday in order to hopefully get one of those coveted features spots. Nowadays the App Store refreshes constantly, so the need for everyone to release all on the same day has diminished. Still, we’ve kept our weekly Wednesday night format as for years that’s the time people knew to check TouchArcade for the list of new games. And so without further ado please check out the full list of this week’s new games below, and let us know in the comments section which games you’ll be picking up!
VIDEO GAMES
TouchArcade

Gaia Project

In Gaia Project, each player controls one of 14 factions striving to peacefully colonize the Terra Mystica galaxy. Each faction has different environmental needs to survive on a planet. These needs have led the factions to master terraforming, enabling them to make different planet types habitable for themselves. This is the official digital version of the board game Gaia Project by Feuerland Verlag. Minimum RAM: 3 GB Recommend RAM: 4 GB Gaia Project is a graphics-heavy board game with advanced AI opponents. Your gameplay speed and AI strength may be limited with older devices.
VIDEO GAMES
TouchArcade

‘LEGO Star Wars: Castaways’ Is Out Now on Apple Arcade alongside Big Updates for ‘Clap Hanz Golf’, ‘Solitaire Stories’, ‘Angry Birds Reloaded’, ‘Spire Blast’, and More

Quite a few games have gotten updates this week with a few surprises. Clap Hanz Golf from Clap Hanz got a major update yesterday bringing it to version 1.4.0. This update adds a new UI for the main menu, an easy mode option, training mode, character model changes, and more. Training mode is a welcome addition for me since I wanted a way to just pick a course and character and play quickly. Solitaire Stories from Red Games gets two new storylines with Family Tree and The Favor of Santa Muerte. Beating both unlocks 10 new deck designs. The update also lets you replay stories to earn new achievements and improve your leaderboard position. Angry Birds Reloaded adds a new secret area, 45 new levels in the Off The Menu episode, and more.
VIDEO GAMES
TouchArcade

‘The Lord of the Rings: Rise to War’ Strategy Guide

In any strategy game, the player should make the first three moves in their mind before advancing in the actual game. That is the same in The Lord of the Rings: Rise to War, a geo-strategic war game which greatly emphasises the strategic element of it. The tips you will...
VIDEO GAMES
TouchArcade

‘Genshin Impact’ Version 2.3 Update Pre-Installation Is Now Available on iOS, Android, and PC Platforms Ahead of Its Release on November 24th

Earlier this month, miHoYo revealed Genshin Impact (Free) version 2.3 and confirmed the release date. If you haven’t played Genshin Impact in a while, the 2.2 update brought in the Horizon Zero Dawn collaboration on non PlayStation platforms, 120fps on specific iOS devices, and more. Read about it here. Ahead of the Genshin Impact version 2.3 ‘Shadows Amidst Snowstorms’ release date, pre-installation has just gone live as of a few hours ago. As with prior updates, pre-installation is only available on iOS, Android, and PC platforms. To pre-install, launch the game and tap the cloud symbol on the bottom left on iOS. You will need to download about 3.36GB for this update now. The download size on PC more as expected. Once you pre-install, you will be able to launch the game and play much faster when the update rolls out to everyone this Wednesday. Watch the Genshin Impact 2.3 ‘Shadows Amidst Snowstorms’ trailer below:
VIDEO GAMES
TouchArcade

‘Brawlhalla’ Joins Forces with ‘Street Fighter’ Bringing in Chun-Li, Ryu, Akuma, and a Lot More with a New Game Mode

Ubisoft’s cross-platform arena fighter Brawlhalla (Free) is a great example of a cross-platform experience that works on not just PC and consoles but also mobile. Following big updates over the months, Brawlhalla has now crossed over with Street Fighter beginning with today’s version 6.01 update that is out now on all platforms. Today’s update brings in Ryu, Chun-Li, and Akuma into Brawlhalla complete with a new mode called Street Brawl. Street Brawl features a new KOD effect, health bars, and more. The trio is available as Epic Crossovers and there are also new emotes, avatars including Zangief, and an animated one featuring a quarter circle forward punch. Watch the Brawlhalla collaboration with Street Fighter trailer below:
VIDEO GAMES
TouchArcade

SwitchArcade Round-Up: Reviews Featuring ‘Airborne Kingdom’ and ‘Shapeshooter’, Plus the Latest Releases and Sales

Hello gentle readers, and welcome to the SwitchArcade Round-Up for November 22nd, 2021. In today’s article, we’ve got a couple of reviews for you to check out. I’m still working on Pokemon, but both Airborne Kingdom and Shapeshooter are in the evaluation spotlight. There’s a single new release to look at, and it’s not very impressive. We’ve also got the usual lists of new and expiring sales for you, and those are a bit more interesting. Let’s get going!
TENNIS

Comments / 0

Community Policy