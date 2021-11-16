Walsh releases guidelines for outdoor dining in Syracuse

A Philadelphia City Council committee advanced legislation to make outdoor dining a permanent fixture in some areas on Tuesday. The proposed bill would allow streeteries — dining found in parking spaces — to exist permanently in University City, Center City, and business districts in Fishtown, East Passyunk, Old City, and other areas, The Philadelphia Inquirer reported. Another bill was also advanced on Tuesday that would authorize all sidewalk cafes approved during the pandemic to continue operation until at least 2022. The legislation, passed unanimously in the Streets and Services Committee, will be heading to the full City Council for a final vote, which will likely take place by the end of the year.
