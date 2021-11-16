ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Restaurants

Walsh releases guidelines for outdoor dining in Syracuse

By Spectrum News Staff
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOutdoor dining has become increasingly popular since the start of the pandemic and even though it's getting cold outside, the city of Syracuse is making it happen. Mayor Ben Walsh...

Miami Herald

‘This is unjust’: Restaurants sue Miami Beach over crackdown on outdoor dining permits

Two Lincoln Road restaurants have sued the city of Miami Beach over a new law that places enhanced requirements on businesses applying for sidewalk cafe permits. The Spanish-style restaurants, Tapelia and Ole Ole, are challenging the constitutionality of the law after the city denied their applications for sidewalk cafe permits last week based on past code violations. The restaurants, which have active permits, were among 13 South Beach businesses whose applications to continue operating outdoor tables on the public sidewalk were denied for the upcoming 2022 permit period.
MIAMI BEACH, FL
Eater

Mayor-Elect Eric Adams Calls for the Return of Propane Heaters for Outdoor Dining

Mayor-elect Eric Adams and city councilmember Keith Powers are rallying for another year of propane heated outdoor dining. In a joint letter on Thursday, the leading New York City politicians called for the return of the measure that allowed restaurants and bars to heat their outdoor setups using propane last winter, despite Mayor Bill de Blasio previously saying it would not be returning this year.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Davis Enterprise

City begins sprucing up G Street outdoor dining space

Two weeks after the Davis City Council directed staff to spiff up the outdoor dining space on G Street, work has gotten underway. The council had asked that the concrete barriers used to close off a block of G Street be removed and replaced with removable bollards while the area be cleaned up and made more aesthetically pleasing.
DAVIS, CA
qchron.com

Queens CBs split on outdoor dining

In a unanimous decision, the City Planning Commission on Monday voted to allow Open Restaurants to become permanent, a united show of support that contrasts with diverging community board voices in Queens and the rest of the city. The zoning text amendment, which will now proceed to a City Council...
QUEENS, NY
bkreader.com

City Planning Commission OKs Plan to Make Outdoor Dining Permanent

The City Planning Commission on Monday voted unanimously in favor of a text amendment that clears the way for outdoor dining to become a permanent part of the city’s life, although the measure must still be approved by the City Council and finally Mayor Bill de Blasio. Formally speaking, the...
RESTAURANTS
Middletown Press

Norwalk working to allow outdoor dining citywide

NORWALK — The luxury of outdoor dining during the pandemic could become an annual convenience afforded to all restaurants across the city. The Common Council ordinance committee has started working to revise the existing outdoor dining ordinance to allow the service in all business zones. Currently, the Norwalk zoning regulations only permit outdoor dining as an accessory for restaurants to use in a few business zones, according to Bryan Baker, principal planner for the city.
NORWALK, CT
myfox28columbus.com

City of Columbus extends outdoor dining program through November 30

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The City of Columbus' outdoor seating pilot program has been extended through the end of November, city officials told ABC6/FOX28 on Monday. The program, which launched in the summer of 2020, allows restaurants and bars to use the right of way for temporary outdoor on-street dining areas, or to extend seating into their parking lots.
COLUMBUS, OH
New York Post

City Planning approves permanent outdoor dining in NYC; city council to vote next

The City Planning Commission voted Monday to make Mayor Bill de Blasio’s pandemic era outdoor dining permanent. The commission’s unanimous vote to remove zoning prohibitions against sidewalk cafes sends the question of the program’s permanence for final approval from the city council, which itself initiated the process of codifying post-COVID rules for so-called “open restaurants.”
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Great Bend Post

Outdoor dining plaza considered in Salina

A proposed sidewalk cafe license agreement and the donation of a fire apparatus are among the items on the Salina City Commission agenda for Monday. Study sessions and city commission meetings will take place in–person in room 107 of the City-County Building, 300 West Ash Street, and via Zoom until further notice. Meetings also can be viewed at the City of Salina YouTube channel, https://www.youtube.com/cityofSalinaKansas.
SALINA, KS
The Atlantic

The Grim Return of Outdoor Winter Dining

Imagine what it would be like to time-travel from 2019 to now. If you were just strolling down a city street, and not talking to anyone, would you even know that we’re in a pandemic? Sidewalks are no longer deserted, most pedestrians have stopped wearing masks outside, and cardboard signs praising essential workers have been thrown into the recycling bin. But there’s still one big tip-off that things are a little fishy: all those outdoor-dining setups.
RESTAURANTS
bkreader.com

NYC’s Permanent Outdoor Dining Plan Meets More Local Resistance

Love them or hate them, outdoor dining patios are continuing to spark controversy among New Yorkers. Bushwick Daily reports that Bushwick’s community board has come out firmly against the prospect of permanent outdoor dining — a measure that Mayor Bill de Blasio supports, and the city is trying to implement — without vast changes to the way that the current program is run.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
localsyr.com

Newsmakers: Syracuse Mayor Ben Walsh

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Dan’s guest this week is Syracuse Mayor Ben Walsh. Walsh won re-election with 61 percent of the vote. The Mayor talks about the issues that drove the mayoral campaign and talks about his agenda is for the next 4 years. It includes crime and public safety, the Route 81 project, economic development, and more opportunity for the city’s next generation.
SYRACUSE, NY
thedp.com

Philadelphia City Council advances legislation to make outdoor dining permanent

A Philadelphia City Council committee advanced legislation to make outdoor dining a permanent fixture in some areas on Tuesday. The proposed bill would allow streeteries — dining found in parking spaces — to exist permanently in University City, Center City, and business districts in Fishtown, East Passyunk, Old City, and other areas, The Philadelphia Inquirer reported. Another bill was also advanced on Tuesday that would authorize all sidewalk cafes approved during the pandemic to continue operation until at least 2022. The legislation, passed unanimously in the Streets and Services Committee, will be heading to the full City Council for a final vote, which will likely take place by the end of the year.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WVNews

Outdoor dining 'Pedlet' installed in Morgantown (West Virginia); pilot program could see expanded dining options in city

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — The City of Morgantown began its pilot program for outdoor dining with the introduction of "pedlet" seating last Friday. These temporary spaces will allow people to dine on existing sidewalks while pedestrians are diverted around the dining area. The pedestrian area is created by converting parking spaces into safe zones where people can walk. The design for the pedlet was provided by The Mills Group. 
MORGANTOWN, WV

Community Policy