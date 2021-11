Can you believe it’s been over a year since the PS5 and Xbox Series X|S were first released? A year since we first got to experience the magic of Series X|S’ Quick Resume feature, or felt the DualSense’s haptics tap to life as Astro explored the various worlds of Playroom. In that year, we’ve seen a to of games both old and new released on the shiny new consoles, but which games really make the most of that extra horsepower? Here are six games that are noticeably better on next-gen consoles.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 1 DAY AGO