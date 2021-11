The goal of COP26 was clear from the start: we must keep 1.5 alive. This is what science tells us, this is what the evidence of our own eyes tells us, and with the nature and climate emergency affecting all life on earth – this is what our planet is telling us. The Glasgow Climate Pact is of course just one marker on an ongoing journey, but overall delivered disappointingly little progress at too slow a pace. We need to see far greater urgency, ambition and financial support to stay within 1.5 degrees of warming and support the areas of the world where climate change is already devastating the lives of vulnerable communities.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 10 DAYS AGO