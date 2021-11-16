LPD working crash on I-10 East near University Avenue

Lafayette Police are working a crash Tuesday morning on I-10 East near University Avenue.

According to police, it is a two vehicle crash involving a vehicle and 18 wheeler.

Injuries are reported, but police say there are no further details at this time.

The crash should be clear within 30 minutes.

