More British troops will be deployed to Poland's border with Belarus to help address the migrant crisis.Thousands of migrants, mainly from the Middle East, have sought to cross into the European Union at the frontier between Poland and Belarus in recent weeks.Belarus authorities cleared the main camps on Thursday where thousands of people had been huddling by the Polish border. Hundreds of Iraqis were also sent home on the first repatriation flight from Minsk in months.But Poland accused Belarus on Friday of trucking hundreds of migrants back to the border and pushing them to attempt to cross illegally.The UK...

POLITICS ・ 3 DAYS AGO