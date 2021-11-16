Shootout on Bronx sidewalk caught on camera; search for gunmen continues

Police are searching for the men who opened fire on each other on a sidewalk in the Bronx.

Surveillance video shows two of the men pull out guns and start shooting.

It happened Monday at 9:58 a.m. on Saint Anne's Avenue in Mott Haven.

Both men fired several rounds before running off towards Cypress Avenue.

There were no injuries or damage to property reported as a result of the shooting.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

