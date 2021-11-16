ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bronx, NY

Shootout on Bronx sidewalk caught on camera; search for gunmen continues

ABCNY
ABCNY
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0cVaxN_0cy7w3Nd00

Police are searching for the men who opened fire on each other on a sidewalk in the Bronx.

Surveillance video shows two of the men pull out guns and start shooting.

It happened Monday at 9:58 a.m. on Saint Anne's Avenue in Mott Haven.

Both men fired several rounds before running off towards Cypress Avenue.

There were no injuries or damage to property reported as a result of the shooting.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

ALSO READ | Man accused of robbing Target store with box cutter in Manhattan

Man accused of threatening security guard and stealing items with box cutter at Target in Kips Bay.

----------

* More Bronx news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Comments / 52

John Guarrera
6d ago

No way there was a shooting??? Guns are not allowed in nyc !! Oh, sorry , only thugs can have them, not the law abiding citizens!

Reply
17
K Thomas
6d ago

that's a clear phone of the guy in the pink jacket. if his family don't turn him in ,i(THE CITY) should go after his family mean if he lives with his mother and she's on public assistance CUT her off.

Reply(1)
12
Johnny tyler
6d ago

welcome to democrat law. defund police, close prisons, bail reform. gonna be the wild wild west if we don't vote em out.

Reply
6
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Manhattan, NY
Crime & Safety
Bronx, NY
Crime & Safety
City
Manhattan, NY
County
Bronx, NY
City
Bronx, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nypd#Caught On Camera#Guns#Shooting#The Bronx#Spanish#Target
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Youtube
ABCNY

ABCNY

New York City, NY
76K+
Followers
9K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC7 Eyewitness News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from New York.

 https://abc7ny.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy