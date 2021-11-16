Shootout on Bronx sidewalk caught on camera; search for gunmen continues
Police are searching for the men who opened fire on each other on a sidewalk in the Bronx. Surveillance video shows two of the men pull out guns and start shooting. It happened Monday at 9:58 a.m. on Saint Anne's Avenue in Mott Haven. Both men fired several rounds before running off towards Cypress Avenue. There were no injuries or damage to property reported as a result of the shooting. Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). ALSO READ | Man accused of robbing Target store with box cutter in Manhattan
Man accused of threatening security guard and stealing items with box cutter at Target in Kips Bay.
