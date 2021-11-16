ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Scattered light rain expected Wednesday morning

By Brian Gotter
TMJ4 News
 7 days ago
We woke up to teens and 20s this morning with heavy frost, sunshine and a calm wind. Things changed quickly with temps warming into the 40s, a SE wind increasing to 30 mph, and clouds rolling in. Tonight is much warmer with temps rising into the low to mid 50s thanks to a gusty southerly wind. Scattered light rain and drizzle will develop overnight and continue into Wednesday morning. A cold front will move into the area by mid-morning and the wind shift to the NW at 30 mph and temps drop into the 40s. Wind chills will be in the 30s by afternoon.

Thursday is mostly cloudy, windy and cold with gusts to 30 mph, high temps in the upper 30s, and wind chills in the 20s all day. Friday is less windy with some sunshine and highs near 40. The weekend stays in the mid 40s with sunshine on Saturday, and a slight chance for a light wintry mix on Sunday. Next week is cold with highs in the 30s.

TONIGHT: Cloudy, windy and mild with drizzle and light rain
Low: 47
Wind: NW 15-20 mph

WEDNES: AM light rain and drizzle, then mostly cloudy and windy
High: 56 early, then dropping into 40s by later afternoon
Wind: NW 15-25 mph

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy, windy and cold
High: 38
Wind: NW 15-30 mph

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy, breezy and chilly
High: 40
Wind: W 5-15 mph

SATURDAY Partly cloudy, breezy and chilly
High: 45
Wind: SW 10-15 mph

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy, breezy and chilly with isolated wintry mix
High: 45
Wind: SW 10-15 mph

TMJ4 News

TMJ4 News

