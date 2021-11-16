Headlines: 3-vehicle crash in Blauvelt, teen faces murder charges, child porn arrest

Here are some stories making headlines across the Hudson Valley.

A serious crash on Route 303 in Blauvelt has been cleared, and the road reopened near Erie Street. Orangetown police say three vehicles collided - a box truck, a van and a car. The road had to be shut down in both directions for hours. There is no word yet on any injuries.

A 15-year-old alleged gang member is facing attempted murder charges after being arrested by Yonkers police. Officials say they responded to reports of a gunshot victim back on Nov. 6. After investigating, police were able to identify a 15-year-old member of the local Mak Balla Blood street gang as the alleged gunman. They say the suspect had previously been convicted of multiple shootings when he was just 13.

A man arrested in Rockland County by the FBI is now facing charges for allegedly downloading and distributing child pornography. Officials say Timothy Mirabal used an international phone app to connect to a folder that contained child pornography, which included videos of toddlers. Mirabal was arrested back on Oct. 28.

State police are asking for the public’s help to identify a man they say stole more than $100,000 in materials from a solar farm in Wawayanda in Orange County on Nov. 9. Anyone with information is asked to contact state police at (845) 344-5300.