ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

AT&T must to cut its ties with far-right OANN News | Michael Coard

By Capital-Star Guest Contributor
Pennsylvania Capital-Star
Pennsylvania Capital-Star
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26lOg4_0cy7vyCe00

By Michael Coard

As a columnist, I do extensive research before expressing my opinion on any given topic. And based on my most recent research, it is my opinion that AT&T not only finances treason but also racism as well.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3SJL89_0cy7vyCe00

Michael Coard (Twitter)

First, allow me to define “treason.” Article III, Section 3 of the U.S. Constitution defines it as follows: “Treason … shall consist … in … adhering to … enemies … (by) giving them aid and comfort.” And U.S. Code at 18 U.S.C. Section 2381 similarly defines it as follows: “Whoever, owing allegiance to … (one’s own nation), … adheres to their enemies, giving them aid and comfort. …” is guilty of treason. Jan. 6, 2021 was a day of treason, deadly treason in fact. More about that later.

Second, allow me to define “racism.” Merriam Webster defines it as “the systemic oppression of a ‘racial’ group to the social, economic, and political advantage of another.” And as an essential component of “racism,” Merriam Webster includes “white supremacy,” which it defines as “the social, economic, and political systems that collectively enable white people to maintain power over people of other races.”

One America News Network (OANN) is racist. More about that, too, later.

Here’s the background regarding AT&T’s financing of treason and racism.

In a powerfully revealing and meticulously detailed October 6 article entitled , ‘How AT&T helped build far-right One America News,” John Shiffman of Reuters disclosed that “One America News,” the far-right network whose fortunes and viewership rose amid the triumph and tumult of the … [Trump] administration, has flourished with support from a surprising source: AT&T Inc., the world’s largest communications company.”

AT&T played a key role “in creating and funding OANN, a network that continues to spread conspiracy theories about the 2020 election and the COVID-19 pandemic.” But it’s worse than that, much worse than that. In my opinion, OANN is Fox (so-called) News on steroids or — even more accurate — Nazis in suits or Klanners without robes.

Although AT&T publicly tries to downplay its ties to OANN, the founder and chief executive of OANN has testified in a lawsuit that “the inspiration to launch OAN in 2013 came from AT&T executives.” He actually said that! Shortly afterward, reveals Reuters, “AT&T has been a crucial source of funds flowing into OAN, providing tens of millions of dollars in revenue.”

It gets worse. Court documents include a statement by an OANN attorney, as noted by Reuters, that “AT&T was keeping OANN afloat.”

Furthermore, “Ninety percent of OANN’s revenue came from a contract with AT&T-owned television platforms, including satellite broadcaster DirecTV,” which AT&T purchased in 2015, and of which AT&T retains a 70 percent share.

Moreover, in 2019, OANN’s aforementioned founder and chief executive “testified [that] he was offered $250 million [by AT&T] for OANN.” And as an OANN accountant testified, if there had been no AT&T-initiated DirecTV deal, OANN’s value “would be zero.”

The cozy AT&T/OANN business and buddy relationship is made clear in a court document that includes a written promise by OANN to “cast a positive light” on AT&T during OANN’s broadcasts.

Evidence of Treason

Jan. 6, 2021. Need I say more? Suffice it to say that, as Reuters noted, supporters of former President Donald Trump “… including at least one carrying an OANN flag, stormed the U.S. Capitol” on that day. And during that storming, they engaged in an attempted coup d’etat of a democratically elected government and in an intended gallows-lynching of the former vice president as well as an intended assassination of several congresspersons. Despite that, AT&T continues its profitable ties to OANN- whose broadcasts not only fomented the treasonous violence of that day but whose broadcasts also continue to praise the treasonous thugs of that day.

By the way, in that very same month, installations for the “OANN app … spiked … to 517,000.” Shouldn’t AT&T be concerned more about country patriotism over corporate profit?

Evidence of racism

OANN hates anything that ends white supremacy and promotes racial justice. Although it has absolutely no idea whatsoever what Critical Race Theory (CRT) is, it is psychotically opposed to CRT and relentlessly highlights hosts and guests who ignorantly disparage it. For example, one guest recently and incredibly and stupidly stated that the battle to reject CRT is “the civil rights issue of our time.” That guest didn’t say racist voter disenfranchisement or racist gerrymandering or racist police brutality or institutional racism was “the civil rights issue of our time.” He said it was the need to reject CRT.

Speaking of racist voter disenfranchisement, the New York Law School-based Brennan Center for Justice points out that “Between January 1 and July 14, more than 400 bills that included provisions that restrict voting access have been introduced in 49 states. (And) during that same time, 18 states have (already) enacted 30 laws that make it harder for people to vote.” And the “people” being referred to are obviously Black, brown and red. But AT&T-financed OANN doesn’t care about that.

Oh, and it’s not just CRT that OANN opposes. It also fanatically opposes Black Lives Matter, equitable hiring, livable minimum wage, prison reform, affirmative action, educational equality, universal health care, and everything else that promotes racial justice.

Because of that and similar reasons, NAACP President Derrick Johnson on Oct. 6 proclaimed, “We are outraged to learn that AT&T has been funneling tens of millions of dollars into OANN since the network’s inception. As a result, AT&T has caused irreparable damage to our democracy. The press should inform the American public with facts, not far-right propaganda and conspiracy theories.”

I agree with the NAACP. And I say that AT&T must be made aware that Americans, at least most of them, don’t condone treason and racism. Accordingly, we (i.e., the anti-treason and anti-racism people) all must make that clear to AT&T b y supporting the Free Press Action in its petition drive and its social media activism.

Whenever you see corporate-sponsored treason and racism, say something. Even better, do something.

An attorney and radio host, opinion contributor Michael Coard is a columnist for the Philadelphia Tribune, where this piece first appeared . His work appears most Tuesdays on the Capital-Star’s Commentary Page. Follow him on Twitter

The post AT&T must to cut its ties with far-right OANN News | Michael Coard appeared first on Pennsylvania Capital-Star .

Comments / 37

without compromise
7d ago

Anyone who believes in the Constitution and Bill if Rights must be stopped..so says the democrats and their propaganda machine..

Reply(10)
15
3 %
7d ago

I wish all companies would cut ties to any political agenda. Make your product, provide jobs and shut up about your politics

Reply
13
jody
7d ago

So the one of two remaining conservative news broadcast have to go? If they federalize election law the republicans party will be cancelled.

Reply(3)
4
Related
Seeking Alpha

AT&T Will Replace Time Warner In Its Business

AT&T is spinning off Time Warner, providing an opportunity for shareholders to sell. AT&T (NYSE:T) is an almost $180 billion company that has dropped more than 15% YTD. A significant part of this has been the market's dislike of the company's Time Warner spinoff and merger with Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA). However, as we'll see throughout this article, the company's continued growth and new investments should allow it to replace the contribution of Time Warner.
BUSINESS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
Pennsylvania Capital-Star

Pa.’s Latino community has growing political clout – and they’re going to use it | Analysis

By Harrison Cann Pennsylvania is changing and politicians have to catch up. The 2020 census results revealed more than just how voting maps may be drawn, but they also showed the growing influence of Latino voters in Pennsylvania politics. “The truth of the matter is that from here on out there is no candidate who […] The post Pa.’s Latino community has growing political clout – and they’re going to use it | Analysis appeared first on Pennsylvania Capital-Star.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Donald Trump
Pennsylvania Capital-Star

What to know about the vendor that’s conducting the Pa. Senate’s election investigation

The Pennsylvania Senate has entered into a six-month, $270,00 agreement with Envoy Sage, LLC as part of efforts to investigate the electoral process and identify possible weaknesses in the state’s election law. The post What to know about the vendor that’s conducting the Pa. Senate’s election investigation appeared first on Pennsylvania Capital-Star.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Oan#At T Inc#Police Brutality#Gerrymandering#Oann News#U S C Section 2381#Reuters
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
NAACP
Pennsylvania Capital-Star

Homelessness, unemployment remain issues for transgender Philadelphians

'Being unstable in housing makes a lot of things unsustainable,' one community member said. 'Like just remaining employable, not knowing where your next meals are coming from, not even knowing if you’re going to have clean clothes for the next day.' The post Homelessness, unemployment remain issues for transgender Philadelphians appeared first on Pennsylvania Capital-Star.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Pennsylvania Capital-Star

Pennsylvania Capital-Star

1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
267K+
Views
ABOUT

The Pennsylvania Capital-Star is a nonpartisan, nonprofit news site dedicated to honest and aggressive coverage of state government, politics and policy. The nearly 13 million people who call the commonwealth home depend on their interests being safeguarded by one of the nation’s largest, most expensive, and often inefficient and corrupt full-time state legislatures. The actions of the legislative, executive and judicial branches touch on almost every aspect of Pennsylvanians’ daily lives. Since our launch in February 2019, the Capital-Star has emerged as a go-to source for in-depth original reporting, explainers on complex topics, features that ground policy debates, as well as progressive commentary on a range of issues. The Capital-Star is part of States Newsroom, a national 501(c)(3) nonprofit supported by grants and a coalition of donors and readers.

 https://www.penncapital-star.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy