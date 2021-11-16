ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yellowstone County, MT

Strong winds, Falling temperatures

By Miller Robson
Q2 News
Q2 News
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0lwayO_0cy7vxJv00

Damaging wind gusts trailing behind a cold front could reach in excess of 50 through the afternoon in Yellowstone County as well as areas north, south and east. These winds could bring down shallow rooted trees, topple power lines and turn unsecured items in yards into dangerous projectiles. Use caution if you drive a high profile vehicle.

The winds will migrate to the eastern side of Montana on Wednesday with gusts over 40 mph possible around Miles City and Glendive.

We’ll reach our highs this morning as temperatures will fall through the day behind the cold front. Expecting most of the area to be in the 30s and 40s by the time kids get out of school.

Wednesday will be sunny and chilly, but daytime highs will warm back up into the 40s and 50s by the end of the week before dropping back down in the 30s and 40s across the weekend behind another cold front.

-Miller Robson
Q2 Morning Meteorologist
miller.robson@ktvq.com

Comments / 0

Related
Q2 News

Rain tonight, Snow tomorrow morning

It will be a tad cooler today ahead of a cold front that will pass through tonight/tomorrow morning. This will bring snow to the Beartooths and Absarokas by late afternoon then the Bighorns by early evening.
BILLINGS, MT
Q2 News

Very dry and windy to the west today

It will be breezy (gusts 25+ mph) and slightly warmer (58°) in Billings today as we continue what is the 7 th driest November on record at this point. Speaking of dry, we are expecting very low humidity today west of Billings including Livingston, Nye, Big Timber, Harlowton, Ryegate, Roundup, west of Columbus and north of Red Lodge. Add in sustained winds of 20-40 mph with gusts up to 60 mph, you’ll not want to cause a spark in and around those areas this afternoon.
BILLINGS, MT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Miles City, MT
County
Yellowstone County, MT
State
Montana State
City
Glendive, MT
Q2 News

Cloudy, Evening showers

Skies will be quite cloudy today as weak energy jets through. This will lead to snow in the Beartooths and Absarokas today through tomorrow morning. The Bighorns could see snow this evening. There will be a decent chance of rain tonight then rain/snow overnight in Billings as a cold front sweeps through. Skies will clear Saturday afternoon as dry air flows in from the northwest making for a quiet weekend.
BILLINGS, MT
Q2 News

Temperatures on a roller coaster

After a chilly Wednesday, downslope flow will begin warming daytime temperatures into the 40s today then 50s tomorrow and Saturday before another cold front cools temperatures back down into the 40s on Sunday. Latest outlooks have the area leaning warmer than average next week through the end of November.
BILLINGS, MT
IN THIS ARTICLE
Q2 News

Winds increase & temperatures decrease throughout Tuesday

Gusts of 60 TO 65 mph blew Monday in the Livingston/Nye areas. Powerful winds up to 65 mph will spread across the plains overnight, possibly reaching Billings before sunrise. Overnight temperatures only dropping into the upper 40s and 50s for many locations with most of Tuesday's warmest temperatures very early in the day. A front will cross over our area Tuesday morning with temperatures falling gradually as winds shift to the northwest.
BILLINGS, MT
Q2 News

A windy couple of days

Strong winds will be the big weather story for the next couple of days. Mountain waves, a tight pressure gradient, a strong surface low to the north and gap flow will all combine to make conditions quite windy at least through the middle of the week.
BILLINGS, MT
Q2 News

More Wind; A Cool Down Is On The Way!

Another windy day with gust up to 60 miles per hour especially west of Billings. Please be careful, travel may become a bit difficult. Temperatures today a bit warmer in the upper 50s, low to mid 60s.
ENVIRONMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
Q2 News

Check out this rare cloud right here in Montana

Known as a "Horseshoe Cloud", conditions have to be just right for them to form. Sarah Tabor is an earth science teacher in Belgrade, MT who had the presence to shoot some pictures in the few minutes this cloud was visible between Livingston and Bozeman on Sunday, Nov. 14.
MONTANA STATE
Q2 News

Wind rips trees down, causes major damage in Wyoming town

Tuesday morning was one Margo Ford will never forget. "The house shook. It was a horrible boom," Ford said. "You could hear glass just shatter everywhere." Wind gusts of up to 92 miles per hour in the small Wyoming town of Story caused a 50-foot Ponderosa pine in Ford's backyard to fall straight on top of her house, crashing through the master bedroom window.
WYOMING STATE
Q2 News

A bit of an active pattern ahead

It's a windy Saturday with gusts up to 50 mph in the Billings area. Temperatures are in the 40s and 50s. Overnight temperatures in the 30s and 40s with a chance of some precipitation. The winds will calm down a bit Saturday night, but we aren't out of the clear just yet.
ENVIRONMENT
Q2 News

Several windy days coming

It will be calmer today as we await our next cold front that will pass through tomorrow bringing the possibility of 50+ mph wind gusts back into the area tonight through Saturday. Livingston to Harlowton and the eastern plains could receive gusts in excess of 60 mph.
YELLOWSTONE COUNTY, MT
Q2 News

Chilly, Windy East, Mountain Snow

It won’t be as windy today in Billings, but the eastern plains still expect gusts up to 40 mph through this evening. Gusts in excess of 60 mph could whip through Fallon and Carter counties. After a calmer Friday, 40 mph wind gusts will pick up again across the Q2 viewing area on Saturday with the passing of another cold front.
BILLINGS, MT
Q2 News

Changes day by day ahead

Light snow will fall Thursday evening in the mountains and foothills to the west and south of Billings. This includes the Red Lodge vicinity, where up to an inch of snowfall could accumulate. A few inches of snow is possible in the Beartooth/Absaroka mountains.
BILLINGS, MT
Q2 News

Q2 News

3K+
Followers
2K+
Post
679K+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Billings, Montana news and weather from Q2 News, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy