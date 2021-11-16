Keeping residents safe: Fair Lawn to reduce speed limit, down from 35

Avenues such as Morlot and Fair Lawn will reduce their speed limits of 30 miles per hour down from 35 soon.

Pedestrian accidents continue to rise in downtown Fairlawn. A resident recently died crossing Fair Lawn Avenue.

"We're changing a lot of things that we do in our town. We're creating more bike lanes, putting more crosswalks up and making sure everyone knows the safety involved," Peluso says.



Mayor Kurt Peluso has concerns about students at Morlot Avenue's elementary and middle schools.

Fair Lawn's Pedestrian Safety Committee is also planning on implementing speed bumps across town.