ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

Joe Biden’s press secretary sparks confusion after calling the president ‘Sheriff Joe’

By Greg Evans
Indy100
Indy100
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1kRCCI_0cy7vr1Z00

Monday’s White House House press briefing sparked some confusion on social media after press secretary Jen Psaki referred to president Joe Biden as “Sheriff Joe”.

While speaking to the press about the recent $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill that was signed into law by Biden on Monday, Psaki came out with a nickname for the POTUS which raised a few eyebrows.

Psaki said: “And as our executive order is an indication of, the President is very focused — they call him “Sheriff Joe” for a reason — on the implementation of this, making sure we keep waste, fraud, and abuse — we prevent waste, fraud, and abuse, and that we are working directly for hours a day, which is what Mitch Landrieu will be doing, with governors, local officials, and others.”

Landrieu is the former mayor of New Orleans who has been assigned to implement the bill but that’s not the name that we’re here to discuss (just in case you were confused).

Shortly after Psaki called Biden “Sheriff Joe”, memes and confused tweets started to pop up on Twitter, with more than a few comparisons being made to Sheriff Joe Arpaio, the infamous law enforcer from Arizona who ran for Senate and spread conspiracy theories about Barack Obama’s birth certificate.

As bizarre as the nickname might sound it does appear to have its origins from Biden’s time as vice president in the Obama administration, although it seems many people have either forgotten about it or that the nickname didn’t catch on outside of Washington DC.

Back in 2009, during the first few months of Obama’s presidency, Biden was placed in charge of supervising stimulus spending and was dubbed by Obama as “Sherrif Joe” while he oversaw the job.

Biden even mentioned this in the Oval Office on Friday when he championed the work that was done back in 2009. The president said: “It was determined that it had less than. 2 per cent waste or fraud. I was — that’s how I became known, the president started calling me ‘Sheriff Joe,’ President Obama at the time, because I made a point every day to stay on top of how exactly the money was spent, what projects were being built, what projects were not being built and how it was functioning.”

Comments / 577

a Tracey
6d ago

they are 28% an 38% WOW have never seen VP and President with such low scores,wonder why,cause it because they do nothing all day,and were the saps paying them

Reply(58)
238
Nelvakay Warren
6d ago

This administration needs to be recalled! This country can't tolerate another 3 yrs! Biden and Harris have hurt our country in the worst way. If we don't stop them now our country won't survive. As we speak he's lying about the tankers off the coast of California. The only reason they are there is BC the Biden administration has a mandate on the vax. If a company has 100 or more employees, they all have to get the vax. Well not everyone is on board with it. I got the vax and it nearly killed me. Caused blood clots to gather in my spleen. It cut off my blood supply to my brain. I spent a week in hospital. That was 3 months ago. I'm not getting better. Completely depressed.

Reply(45)
228
James Stiffler
6d ago

Oh I agree!!! He is the worthless sheriff bought by China to make town folk miserable. Let’s the outlaws, elites, lawless rule while good people have their daily lives ruined. We need I good sheriff for we the people!! Let’s go Brandon!!

Reply
212
Related
Newsweek

'I Can't Afford a Big Frontal Attack on the President,' Mitch McConnell Confided

In this daily series, Newsweek explores the steps that led to the January 6 Capitol Riot. On Monday, November 23, Attorney General William Barr met with President Trump in the Oval Office, the first time the two had met or even spoken since mid-October. He had been one of Trump's most loyal cabinet members and an unquestioned conservative.
POTUS
FITSNews

If You Thought Joe Biden Was Unpopular …

Late last month, I received an email from Market Research Foundation (MRF) – a predictive analytics firm specializing in grassroots political engagement. Its focus? Vice-president Kamala Harris, and the “huge hesitations” Americans purportedly have over her ability to lead the nation. These hesitations were brought to the fore last week...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arizona State
Fox News

Biden risks being an immediate 'lame duck' president if he doesn't reassure Dems on 2024 bid: 'The Five'

President Biden reportedly reassured political allies this week that he will indeed run for reelection in 2024, despite falling poll numbers, record inflation, an unfettered illegal immigration crisis and the prospect of another multi-trillion-dollar spending plan being passed. Biden is likely continuing to claim he is running for reelection –...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
POLITICO

Why Biden picked Powell

In the end, President Joe Biden did what many close to him expected: He took a longer-than-anticipated amount of time to arrive at a reasonable, moderate decision that thrilled few but carried limited risk.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jen Psaki
Person
Barack Obama
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Mitch Landrieu
Person
Joe Arpaio
POLITICO

POLITICO Playbook: The case for why Biden is screwed

THE LATEST IN WISCONSIN — “A person plowed their SUV through the Waukesha Christmas Parade, leaving five dead and more than 40 injured authorities say,” by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel’s Bill Glauber, Mary Spicuzza and Molly Beck. JUST POSTED — Jonathan Chait’s latest — “Joe Biden vs. the Democrats” — poses...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Washington Dc#Sheriff Joe#White House House#Sheriff Joe Arpaio#Senate#The Oval Office
hngn.com

Kamala Harris vs Joe Biden: Vice President Not In Agreement With POTUS Over Kyle Rittenhouse’s Not Guilty Verdict

Kyle Rittenhouse's recent not guilty verdict is seemingly causing disparity between Kamala Harris and Joe Biden. Following the judge's decision on Friday, the vice president tweeted about the faulty criminal justice system in the country and acknowledged that more work needed to be done. "Today's verdict speaks for itself. I've...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
WKYC

President Biden intends to run for reelection in 2024, White House says

TAMPA, Fla. — White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki confirmed President Joe Biden intends to run for reelection in 2024 in response to a question Monday from a reporter. The latest talk about the president's political future comes as Biden's approval rating sits at a new low of 36% according to a recent Quinnipiac University national poll. He first said in March that it was his "expectation" he would run for office again.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
White House
Indy100

Indy100

123K+
Followers
6K+
Post
48M+
Views
ABOUT

indy100 brings you the stories you want to read, in the order you want to read them. From The Independent.

 https://www.indy100.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy