‘It’s a battle every day’; mother of Greensboro homicide victim hopes increased reward will find son’s killer

By Daryl Matthews
 7 days ago

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A Greensboro mother is praying the recent increase in reward money from Greensboro-Guilford Crime Stoppers will help find her son’s killer.

Guilford County Sheriff’s Office said Anthony King was murdered on October 8, 2020. He suffered from a fatal gunshot wound on the 3600 block of Canaan Forest Drive in Greensboro.

“He didn’t even know it was happening, he didn’t know. He was sitting in a car, and they walked up on the car at 2:45 in the morning and just started shooting him in the car, and for what, it just doesn’t make sense,” said Kristy Bennett.

Due to the recent uptick in violent crimes, Greensboro-Guilford Crime Stoppers increased the tip cash reward from $2,000 to $5,000 for leads in arrests to unsolved homicides.

Greensboro City council member at large Marikay Abuzaiter said thanks to Greensboro City Council, they included $150,000 in the 2021-2022 budget. Abuzaiter said $75,000 was allocated for 2021, and another $75,000 will be for 2022.

Kristy Bennett said she hopes the reward money will urge people to provide information to crime stoppers to get justice for her son.

“It’s a battle every day. It’s a battle to get up in the morning without my son. I mean, this could be anybody’s son,” said Bennett.

Abuzaiter, who also serves as a board member for crime stoppers, said in the last two months, they have received a 31% increase in tips leading to arrests in homicides. She said the increase in reward played a role.

“In the 2020 two months, we had nine tips for homicides. For 2021 September-October, we’ve already received twenty-five, so we are truly, truly believing that the increase in rewards is helping tremendously,” said Abuzaiter.

Abuzaiter said all tips are completely anonymous. No cell phone or landline number will ever be displayed or be traced.

Tipsters who contact Crime Stoppers will be given a unique number for the incident and information on the reward if an arrest is made.

Since the program began in 1981, no one that has helped solve crimes has ever been revealed.

Abuzaiter said tips can be made through the P3TIPS mobile app or by calling 336-373-1000 on a mobile device.

According to Crime Stoppers, all the money used to pay rewards is garnered through donations and fundraisers.

