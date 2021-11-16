ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

How to download the Halo Infinite multiplayer beta on Xbox and PC

By Adam Vjestica
TechRadar
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf you're having trouble figuring out how to download the Halo Infinite multiplayer beta on Xbox and PC, we're here to help. Whether you're playing on Xbox consoles, PC, or via Xbox Cloud Gaming, we'll outline the steps you need to take so you can jump into the action....

www.techradar.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Verge

The PlayStation 5 will be available, once again, at Walmart starting at 3PM ET

Walmart is hosting yet another restock event for the PlayStation 5. The latest one is happening today at 3PM ET / 12PM PT. The retailer has seemingly alternated between offering consoles exclusively to those paying for its Walmart Plus plan and others that are a free-for-all for regular customers, comparatively speaking. Today’s restock fits in the latter category, so you can head over to Walmart’s site to get either the $499.99 PlayStation 5 console that has a Blu-ray disc drive or the $399.99 Digital Edition that omits the disk drive.
VIDEO GAMES
TechRadar

The Xbox Series S is in stock at Walmart as great Series X alternative

Correction: This story previously stated the Xbox Series S retailed for $403, which is incorrect. We have altered the story accordingly. Walmart has fired the starting gun for its Black Friday deals, with huge savings through its Deals for Days sales. November 26 is when the rest of the Black...
VIDEO GAMES
gameranx.com

Halo Infinite Beta: How To Improve FPS On PC, Fix Crashes & Skip Intros | Fixes Guide

Halo Infinite celebrates the 20th Anniversary of the Halo series by dropping the multiplayer portion of the game early — and it is totally free to play. Anyone can join in, but it is clear that this isn’t a full release. This is absolutely an open beta, and if you’re jumping in, you’re doing it to help test the game before it finally gets fixed (hopefully) in December. Until then, thousands of players are squeezing onto the servers and experiencing a whole load of issues. Performance is rough, crashes are prevalent, and many can’t get into the game at all. To help with all these problems, we’ve put together a list of fixes and information pulled from a variety of community sources — and through our own experiences trying to get Halo Infinite to work properly. Some of us are just out of luck until patches land in the near future.
VIDEO GAMES
theloadout.com

Halo Infinite best controller settings – how to aim better in Halo multiplayer

Halo Infinite is one of the hottest competitive FPS games out there right now, and for good reason. The latest instalment in a storied franchise renowned for its multiplayer modes, Halo Infinite is already beginning to fill the shoes of its predecessors. While the Halo Infinite Forge mode hasn’t made an appearance just yet, players can still enjoy the vanilla multiplayer experience.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mobile Game#Xbox Cloud Gaming#Xbox One S#Xbox Game Pass#Xbox Live Gold
SFGate

The PlayStation 5 is finally back in stock at Walmart for Black Friday

If you were one of the many people who tried, unsuccessfully, to snag a PlayStation 5 last year when it dropped or anytime after, we feel you. Sony’s best-selling game console is still a tough buy, but we have some good news for you. Walmart is restocking PlayStation 5 consoles this Monday, Nov. 22 at 7 PM, so get your fingers and browsers ready.
VIDEO GAMES
The Independent

Nintendo Switch Black Friday deals 2021: Best early offers on games, consoles and bundles

We’re deep into November now, and we all know what that means – Black Friday is truly here. The shopping extravaganza was curtailed on the high street in 2020 for obvious reasons, but thrived online. This year, it’s back in actual shops with aplomb.When the shopping event officially begins this Friday, we’ll start to see deals and discounts land across a huge range of product categories, from technology and home appliances to TVs, cosmetics, homewares, toys and much more.Follow live: The best early Black Friday deals to shop nowConsoles, games, subscriptions and accessories will remain hugely popular choices this year, and while we expect interest in Xbox and Playstation to remain high, the Nintendo Switch will also be a highlight...
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Xbox
NewsBreak
Microsoft
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Nintendo
Rolling Stone

The Nintendo Switch Has Been Sold Out for Months, But It’s In Stock Now For Black Friday

The Nintendo Switch has been nearly impossible to find for the past few months thanks to increased demand, and supply constraints due to Covid-19, but the gaming console is in stock for its normal price ($299) at Amazon right now. Orders placed now will ship soon, and deliver in the first week of December. Amazon   The Switch is a portable gaming system with an HD touch screen, and a pair of detachable “Joy-Con” controllers on either side. The console comes with a “dock” accessory that allows you to play games on your TV — often in a higher resolution. The consoles hybrid...
RETAIL
TechRadar

Sony may start selling custom PS5 faceplates after securing a new patent

Sony has been granted a new patent for its PS5 faceplates, which suggests we could see official custom PlayStation 5 faceplates being sold in the future. The United States Trademark Office granted the patent which is titled 'Cover For Electronic Device' on November 16. While the patent name might be a bit vague, the 11 sketches included show what is undoubtedly the PS5’s faceplates in all their curvy glory.
VIDEO GAMES
IndieWire

Here’s Where You Can Buy a PS5 Console in Time for the Holidays

All products and services featured by IndieWire are independently selected by IndieWire editors. However, IndieWire may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes. If you’ve been hoping to purchase the coveted Playstation 5 console this holiday season, you’re in luck. Several retailers will be restocking consoles in time for Black Friday and Cyber Monday, but with consoles still in short supply, you’ll want to move quickly before they sell out again. As you may know, the PS5 is one of the most revolutionary gaming devices in recent years....
RETAIL
bleepingcomputer.com

Over nine million Android devices infected by info-stealing trojan

A large-scale malware campaign on Huawei's AppGallery has led to approximately 9,300,000 installs of Android trojans masquerading as over 190 different apps. The trojan is detected by Dr.Web as 'Android.Cynos.7.origin' and is a modified version of the Cynos malware designed to collect sensitive user data. The discovery and report come...
CELL PHONES
Digital Trends

This powerful, portable Dell laptop is only $250 today — hurry!

Whether you need a laptop to work from home or to attend online classes, the best Black Friday deals will surely provide the perfect offer for you. There won’t be any shortage of options among Black Friday laptop deals — in fact, there are some early Dell Black Friday deals that are now available so you can already start your shopping. Dell is currently selling the Dell Inspiron 15 3000 for just $250, for a $135 price cut to the laptop’s original price of $385.
COMPUTERS
TechRadar

Visa slams Amazon over credit card ban

Visa has challenged accusations that the fees it charges on credit card transactions are too high, levelled by ecommerce giant Amazon. Amazon recently revealed it will soon no longer allow UK-based customers to pay for items using Visa credit cards, citing “the continued high cost of payments”. It later emerged the firm may also end its partnership with Visa on co-branded credit cards in the US.
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy