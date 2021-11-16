How to download the Halo Infinite multiplayer beta on Xbox and PC

Halo Infinite celebrates the 20th Anniversary of the Halo series by dropping the multiplayer portion of the game early — and it is totally free to play. Anyone can join in, but it is clear that this isn’t a full release. This is absolutely an open beta, and if you’re jumping in, you’re doing it to help test the game before it finally gets fixed (hopefully) in December. Until then, thousands of players are squeezing onto the servers and experiencing a whole load of issues. Performance is rough, crashes are prevalent, and many can’t get into the game at all. To help with all these problems, we’ve put together a list of fixes and information pulled from a variety of community sources — and through our own experiences trying to get Halo Infinite to work properly. Some of us are just out of luck until patches land in the near future.

