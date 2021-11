AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — In 2020, the Covid-19 pandemic prevented The Amarillo Symphony from doing what they love to do, bringing music and joy to a live audience. “You feel the adrenaline when it comes to performance time. You feel the excitement. You feed off of that with the audience too. You can tell when […]

AMARILLO, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO