ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health

Retirement: Medicare Part B Will Rise 14.5% Next Year — More Than Double the Estimate

GOBankingRates
GOBankingRates
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3pxdmp_0cy7vGo200

Seniors who are already struggling to pay for healthcare costs got more grim news last week when reports surfaced that the standard premium for Medicare’s outpatient care coverage will rise by 14.5% for 2022.

See: Medicare Penalty — Sign Up Before You Turn 65 to Avoid Late Enrollment Charges
Find: Should You Refinance Now With the Low Mortgage Rates?

That increase is more than double the earlier estimate of 6.7%, CNBC reported on Friday, citing comments from a senior official for the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services. The premium for Part B, which covers outpatient care, will rise to $170.10 in 2022 from $148.50 this year. Medicare trustees had estimated that the premium would only rise to $158.50 next year.

Meanwhile, the 2022 deductible for Part B will increase about 15% to $233, while the deductible for Medicare Part A (hospital coverage) will climb to $1,556 per benefit period from $1,484 in 2021.

Part of the reason for the higher-than-expected Part B increase is that inflation is pushing prices higher across all sectors of the economy. Other factors include a rise in the use of healthcare services during the COVID-19 pandemic and a move by Congress to limit the increase in the 2021 Part B premium.

See: What Should Americans Expect With Inflation in the Coming Months and Years?
Find: From Healthcare to Groceries — Brilliant Ways Seniors Can Save Money

The higher prices will bring no joy to the millions of seniors who have a hard enough time paying for healthcare as it is. As GOBankingRates recently reported, a new MedicareGuide.com survey of U.S. adults age 65 and older found that 27% of respondents have less than $500 in savings to pay for medical bills. About one-quarter carry medical debt, while more than one-third said they found it either difficult or very difficult to pay for health care.

An earlier GOBankingRates article, citing a survey from The Commonwealth Fund, reported that about one-fifth of Americans 65 and older had out-of-pocket health costs over $2,000 — roughly 7% of their income — last year. Many seniors have opted to delay or go without healthcare to avoid costs.

See: Senior Healthcare — Out-of-Pocket Expenses Too Large for Medicare Beneficiaries
Find: Senior Savings — How Exploring Medicare Options Cuts Costs During Open Enrollment

Seniors who are struggling to pay for healthcare do have a few options to relieve the financial stress — including finding Medicare options that cost less. This is a good time to do so, with Medicare’s current open enrollment ending on Dec. 7. The enrollment period lets seniors add or change their coverage, with any changes going into on effect Jan. 1, 2022.

Beneficiaries who only have basic Medicare Part A and Part B coverage might benefit from switching to a Medicare Advantage plan offered by private insurance companies. Advantage plans typically feature out-of-pocket maximums and include prescription drug coverage as well as extras like dental, vision and hearing.

Prescription drug coverage is also available through a Part D prescription drug plan.

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com : Retirement: Medicare Part B Will Rise 14.5% Next Year — More Than Double the Estimate

Comments / 8

Tambia Smolsky
6d ago

social security being so generous giving 5.9% increase in benefits and Medicare comes along and eats up the 5.9% plus. Inflation is out the roof.

Reply
9
Earlene Nicholson
6d ago

their they go punishing us again just as I've been saying they give us a raise than they take it away thanks for nothing yet they give immagrants and refugees all the help while the elderly and disabled are left to suffer

Reply
7
Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Medicare Part D#Medicare Benefits#Medicare Plans#Medicare Advantage#Cnbc#Congress#Americans#Medicareguide Com#The Commonwealth Fund
SmartAsset

Average Cost of Medicare Supplemental Insurance

When you reach retirement age, Medicare insurance offers basic medical insurance protection for your health needs. However, this coverage is basic and does not cover all of the costs for covered medical services and supplies. Medicare supplemental insurance policies are … Continue reading → The post Average Cost of Medicare Supplemental Insurance appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.
ECONOMY
The Motley Fool

4 Signs You Need a New Medicare Advantage Plan

Medicare Advantage enrollees can choose between different plans. Between now and Dec. 7, you can change your coverage for 2022 during Medicare's open enrollment. You may want to consider a new Advantage plan if your current plan has its share of shortcomings. Medicare's fall open enrollment is now in full...
DIABETES
Retirement Daily

2022 Medicare Part B Premiums Announced

At the close of business on Friday, November 12, the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) announced the 2022 premiums for Medicare Part B. The standard premium will increase more than $20 per person per month beginning in January. This increase follows just weeks after the positive Social Security...
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
Kiplinger

What Retirees Will Pay for Medicare in 2022

Health care can get expensive, and Medicare is no exception. Because of that, it’s essential that Medicare beneficiaries know what their out-of-pocket expenses will be. This can be different depending on your income level and which plan you select. This rundown of what you can expect to pay in 2022...
MarketRealist

Medicare Costs Will Increase in 2022—By How Much Though?

Medicare is a health insurance program that's administered by the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services. Individuals with disabilities and/or those who are aged 65 and older rely on Medicare. In 2020, Statista reported that “62.6 million people were enrolled in the Medicare program,” which shows how much people depend on Medicare.
HEALTH
L'Observateur

Toni Says: Medicare Part D penalty costs what?

I made a terrible mistake last April when I was no longer covered by my employer group health plan due to retiring. I had a telemarketing agent help me find a Medicare Supplement which began April 1, 2021. No one told me that I had a specific amount of time to enroll in my Medicare Part D plan. I have a serious health issue with Crohn’s disease and should have enrolled at that time for my Medicare Part D.
AMERICAS
Canyon News

2022 Medicare Premiums And Costs Are Ridiculous!!

UNITED STATES—Hello Toni: I have recently enrolled in Medicare and received my 2022 Medicare and You handbook and cannot find what the 2022 Medicare costs will be? Do you have any idea what the new Medicare costs are? Will the Medicare premiums and costs increase as gas and food have? Thank You, Sarah from San Antonio, TX.
HEALTH
HealthcareFinanceNews.com

Newly expanded supplemental benefits in Medicare Advantage grew 43% for 2022

Medicare Advantage plans offering at least one newly-expanded supplemental benefit rose 43% from the 2021 to the '22 coverage year, finds new analysis from the Better Medicare Alliance. The findings show that under the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services' reinterpretation of "primarily health-related" benefits, supplemental benefit offerings in Medicare...
ECONOMY
eparisextra.com

5 steps to take today during Medicare Open Enrollment season || Thomas Callaway

At this time of year, current Medicare beneficiaries have the option to make changes in their coverage. At this time of year, current Medicare beneficiaries have the option to make changes in their coverage. The so-called Medicare Open Enrollment period runs from October 15 to December 7. If you’re enrolled in Medicare, this is an opportunity for you to make adjustments to your plan that will take effect on January 1, 2022.
HEALTH
Minneapolis Star Tribune

Minnesota seniors face largest jump in Medicare Part B premiums in a decade

Minnesota seniors are facing a sharp increase in monthly premiums next year for the Part B portion of their Medicare health insurance benefits. The federal government announced Friday that monthly costs would increase from $148.50 this year to $170.10 in 2022. That jump of $21.60 per month, or more than 14%, greatly exceeds a typical year's increase, state officials say.
MINNESOTA STATE
benefitspro.com

Research: Medicare Advantage have overpaid by more than $100B since 2010

Switching seniors to Medicare Advantage plans has cost taxpayers tens of billions of dollars more than keeping them in original Medicare, a cost that has exploded since 2018 and is likely to rise even higher, new research has found. Richard Kronick, a former federal health policy researcher and a professor...
GOBankingRates

GOBankingRates

El Segundo, CA
69K+
Followers
7K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

GOBankingRates.com is a personal finance news and features site dedicated to helping visitors live a richer life. From tips on saving money, to investing or finding a good interest rate, GOBankingRates helps turn financial goals into milestones and money dreams into realities.

 https://www.gobankingrates.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy